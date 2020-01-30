What will €189,500 buy in France, Italy, Portugal, Turkey and Galway

IRELAND: BALLINASLOE

Rothwell Staunton & Associates is seeking €189,500 for this two-bedroom bungalow at 18 Glentaun Road, Glentaun, Creagh, Ballinasloe, Co Galway.

Ballinasloe bungalow: 18 Glentaun Road, Glentaun, Creagh, Ballinasloe, Co Galway

FRANCE: POITOU CHARENTES

Sitting in land with outbuildings, this former school, dating from 1895, has been used as a village hall since 2015. In Lezignac Durand, the property is arranged around the former playground and includes the former boys’ school, the girls’ school, a two-bedroom teacher’s house and stone outbuildings. Massignac town, with a Michelin-starred restaurant, is five minutes’ away and Limoges airport is a 40-minute drive from here.

Price: €189,000

Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Old school: large former school ripe for conversion near Massignac town, France.

ITALY: TUSCANY

In Lunigiana, north Tuscany, this 260sq m (2,798sq ft) house is on a hill with views of mountains. The main floor has a kitchen and split-level living/dining room with fireplace and doors to a covered terrace. Upstairs are four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a living room and kitchen. There is a garden beside the house and more land with outbuildings over a road. It is 2km from the spa town of Equi Terme and 10km from the medieval town of Fivizzano.

Price: €190,000

Agent: larchitrave.com

Mountain views: In Lunigiana, north Tuscany, four bed with additional land.

TURKEY: FETHIYE

This new villa is in the village of Üzümlü, which means grape, and is indeed home to wine-producing vines. Accommodation includes a living room with fireplace, a kitchen/dining room with a covered terrace off it, three bathrooms and three bedrooms upstairs, one of which opens on to a terrace overlooking the swimming pool. The house sits in its own land that includes a garden. The village is 15km from Fethiye town and the sea.

Price: €190,500

Agent: Turkishcoasthomes. com

Turn key: New-build in Turkey with swimming pool.

PORTUGAL: FUNDAO

Northeast of Lisbon, this 168sq m (1,808sq ft) house comes with 3.5 hectares of land that includes an orchard, ponds and a well. Inside is a living room, kitchen with fireplace, two bathrooms and five bedrooms. There is also an outdoor kitchen and garage. The land has 160 olive trees that make 700 litres of oil, 50 cherry trees, 50 peach trees, 10 apple trees, 10 oranges, 10 pear tree and 10 plums. It is 15 minutes from Fundao town.

Price: €189,000

Agent: pureportugal.co.uk