What will €185k buy in D17 and Leitrim?

TOWN

Address 163 Burnell Square, Northern Cross, Dublin 17

Agent Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Well-maintained one-bedroom apartment in a large residential complex with communal garden. The renovated apartment comes with a sizeable storage room and secure underground parking. Recently renovated, it has new flooring and built-in wardrobes. A spacious balcony filled with greenery softens the urban view.

Plus Lots of light and storage space

Minus The view is of another apartment block

COUNTRY

Address Greendale Cottage, Carrickfad, Fivemilebourne, Co Leitrim

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Draper

This classic Irish country cottage comes with a twist – a twisting iron spiral staircase linking the double-height livingroom to an open mezzanine bedroom overhead. There are three further bedrooms and two bathrooms in this fully renovated home with polished pine doors throughout. The 1.5 acre property is located about five miles from Sligo town in a quiet country setting. A range of stone outbuildings could be converted into a holiday let.

Plus No renovation work to do

Minus Stone flagged floor could be chilly in winter