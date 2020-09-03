What will €185k buy in D17 and Leitrim?

Town&Country: Northern Cross apartment or a cottage with holiday let potential

163 Burnell Square, Northern Cross, Dublin 17.

163 Burnell Square, Northern Cross, Dublin 17.

 

TOWN

Address 163 Burnell Square, Northern Cross, Dublin 17
Agent Kelly Bradshaw Dalton
Well-maintained one-bedroom apartment in a large residential complex with communal garden. The renovated apartment comes with a sizeable storage room and secure underground parking. Recently renovated, it has new flooring and built-in wardrobes. A spacious balcony filled with greenery softens the urban view.
Plus Lots of light and storage space
Minus The view is of another apartment block

COUNTRY

Greendale Cottage, Carrickfad, Fivemilebourne, Co Leitrim.
Greendale Cottage, Carrickfad, Fivemilebourne, Co Leitrim.

Address Greendale Cottage, Carrickfad, Fivemilebourne, Co Leitrim
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Draper
This classic Irish country cottage comes with a twist – a twisting iron spiral staircase linking the double-height livingroom to an open mezzanine bedroom overhead. There are three further bedrooms and two bathrooms in this fully renovated home with polished pine doors throughout. The 1.5 acre property is located about five miles from Sligo town in a quiet country setting. A range of stone outbuildings could be converted into a holiday let.
Plus No renovation work to do
Minus Stone flagged floor could be chilly in winter

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.