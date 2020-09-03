What will €185k buy in D17 and Leitrim?
Town&Country: Northern Cross apartment or a cottage with holiday let potential
163 Burnell Square, Northern Cross, Dublin 17.
TOWN
Address 163 Burnell Square, Northern Cross, Dublin 17
Agent Kelly Bradshaw Dalton
Well-maintained one-bedroom apartment in a large residential complex with communal garden. The renovated apartment comes with a sizeable storage room and secure underground parking. Recently renovated, it has new flooring and built-in wardrobes. A spacious balcony filled with greenery softens the urban view.
Plus Lots of light and storage space
Minus The view is of another apartment block
COUNTRY
Address Greendale Cottage, Carrickfad, Fivemilebourne, Co Leitrim
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Draper
This classic Irish country cottage comes with a twist – a twisting iron spiral staircase linking the double-height livingroom to an open mezzanine bedroom overhead. There are three further bedrooms and two bathrooms in this fully renovated home with polished pine doors throughout. The 1.5 acre property is located about five miles from Sligo town in a quiet country setting. A range of stone outbuildings could be converted into a holiday let.
Plus No renovation work to do
Minus Stone flagged floor could be chilly in winter