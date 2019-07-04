What will €185,000 buy in Co Leitrim and Clondalkin?

TOWN

Agent PJ Garvey Auctioneers

Within walking distance of Clondalkin village and The Mill Shopping Centre (anchored by Dunnes Stores), this 73sq m (786sq ft) apartment has a kitchen/diningroom, livingroom, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Plus Great big livingroom windows

Minus It may be a struggle to get a sense of the space while there is so much furniture in the apartment

COUNTRY

The Corner House, Market Street, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim

Agent Franklins

Built in 1820 for Lord Tottenham, this 250sq m (2,691sq ft) house comes with outbuildings where Guinness used to be bottled. Traditional features include a Georgian fanlight over the front door, parquet floors, decorative plasterwork, and mahogany and tiled fireplaces. The house has a livingroom, diningroom, kitchen and utility on the ground floor. Upstairs there are five bedrooms (two with en suites) and a main bathroom. Outside is a drive, lawn, patio and courtyard. The outbuildings come in three sections and are about the same metreage as the house.

Plus Substantial house with history

Minus Hard landscaping and industrial outbuildings make it feel severe