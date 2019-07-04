What will €185,000 buy in Co Leitrim and Clondalkin?
Town&Country: An apartment in Dublin 22 or a country house built for Lord Tottenham
Elmfield Court, Clondalkin, Dublin 22
TOWN
Address 57 Elmfield Court, Clondalkin, Dublin 22
Agent PJ Garvey Auctioneers
Within walking distance of Clondalkin village and The Mill Shopping Centre (anchored by Dunnes Stores), this 73sq m (786sq ft) apartment has a kitchen/diningroom, livingroom, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
Plus Great big livingroom windows
Minus It may be a struggle to get a sense of the space while there is so much furniture in the apartment
COUNTRY
Address The Corner House, Market Street, Kiltyclogher, Co Leitrim
Agent Franklins
Built in 1820 for Lord Tottenham, this 250sq m (2,691sq ft) house comes with outbuildings where Guinness used to be bottled. Traditional features include a Georgian fanlight over the front door, parquet floors, decorative plasterwork, and mahogany and tiled fireplaces. The house has a livingroom, diningroom, kitchen and utility on the ground floor. Upstairs there are five bedrooms (two with en suites) and a main bathroom. Outside is a drive, lawn, patio and courtyard. The outbuildings come in three sections and are about the same metreage as the house.
Plus Substantial house with history
Minus Hard landscaping and industrial outbuildings make it feel severe