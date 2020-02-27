What will €185,000 buy in Antigua, France, Italy, Spain and Co Waterford?

Take5: A bungalow in Dungarvan, a townhouse in Dordogne or a country house in Andalucia

Ireland

Ireland

 

Denise Radley Auctioneers is seeking €185,000 for this three-bedroom bungalow at 5 Hillview Drive, Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

France
France

FRANCE: DORDOGNE

This 19th century townhouse in Le Bugue sits in its own land with a garage and workshop. At ground level is a living room (29sq m / 312sq ft) with glazed doors to the front garden, a dining room with fireplace and glass doors to the back garden, a kitchen, utility, bedroom and toilet. On the first floor are three bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a large attic. A 1km walk along a nearby river takes you to the old town. Sarlat is 29km away and Bergerac and its airport are 47km from here.

Price: €184,000 Agent: frenchestateagents.com

Italy
Italy

ITALY: EMILIA ROMAGNA

At the town of Ponte di Verzuno, in the Camugnano area, this stone house has kept its original features following renovation. The 19th century, three-storey house has four rooms in the basement. There is a new kitchen on the ground floor, along with a bathroom and living room with exposed beams, original terracotta tiled floor and a fireplace. On the first floor is another living room with terrace, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Land surrounding the house (measuring 7,600sq m/0.76 hectares) includes a stone barn.

Price: €185,000 Agent: overseasresidence.com

Spain
Spain

SPAIN: ANDALUCIA

Near Oria town, in the Almeria province, this seven-bedroom country house comes with a swimming pool and garage. The cortijo is close to a village with a shop and bars.  Reached via a gravel drive, the house has a living room, office, kitchen, dining room and bathroom downstairs. On the first floor are six bedrooms, one with an en suite, a living room and two terraces. The pool house, with terrace and built-in barbecue, has a living room/bedroom with log burner, kitchen and bathroom.

Price: €184,990 Agent: almericacasas.com

Caribbean
Caribbean

ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA: JOLLY HARBOUR

On the west coast of Antigua, this waterfront villa has an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area with patio doors onto a terrace facing the marina. Each of the two bedrooms has an en suite and one has a waterside balcony. Jolly Harbour is a resort village (so service charges will be a factor) with bars and restaurants, shops, sports centre, golf, a swimming pool, tennis and squash courts. There are plenty of white-sand beaches nearby.

Price: $199,000 (about €184,405)

Agent: luxurylocations.com

