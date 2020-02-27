What will €180,000 buy you in Dublin and west Cork?

TOWN

Address: Apt 13 Citywest Golfing Apartments, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin

Agent: REA McGee

The Luas is a short walk away from this 74sq m (796.5sq ft), two-bedroom, ground-floor apartment. Inside is a living/diningroom with glazed doors to the communal gardens, a kitchen, two bedrooms (one with an en suite) and a bathroom. The apartment is being sold with a tenant in place. BER: C2

Plus Beside a golf course

Minus The immediate surroundings are soulless

COUNTRY

Caher Cross House, Kilcrohane, west Cork.

Address: Caher Cross House, Kilcrohane, Co Cork

Agent: Peninsular Properties

On the Sheep’s Head peninsula, this 120sq m (1,300sq ft) farmhouse comes with half an acre (0.2 hectares) of land. There are wide sea views from the 1940s house which has a diningroom with a fire and sea view, a livingroom with sea view, eat-in kitchen with a door to the garden, three bedrooms, a shower-room and bathroom. The house is 3km from Kilcrohane village, half an hour from Bantry and 40 minutes from Schull. BER: G

Plus Close to the sea – which can be seen from the house

Minus A poor BER (Building Energy Rating)