What will €180,000 buy you in Dublin and west Cork?

Town & Country: A two-bed in Saggart, Dublin, or a farmhouse by the sea near Bantry

Apt 13 Citywest Golfing Apartments, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin.

TOWN

Address: Apt 13 Citywest Golfing Apartments, Garters Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin
Agent: REA McGee
The Luas is a short walk away from this 74sq m (796.5sq ft), two-bedroom, ground-floor apartment. Inside is a living/diningroom with glazed doors to the communal gardens, a kitchen, two bedrooms (one with an en suite) and a bathroom. The apartment is being sold with a tenant in place. BER: C2
Plus Beside a golf course
Minus The immediate surroundings are soulless

COUNTRY

Caher Cross House, Kilcrohane, west Cork.
Address: Caher Cross House, Kilcrohane, Co Cork
Agent: Peninsular Properties
On the Sheep’s Head peninsula, this 120sq m (1,300sq ft) farmhouse comes with half an acre (0.2 hectares) of land. There are wide sea views from the 1940s house which has a diningroom with a fire and sea view, a livingroom with sea view, eat-in kitchen with a door to the garden, three bedrooms, a shower-room and bathroom. The house is 3km from Kilcrohane village, half an hour from Bantry and 40 minutes from Schull. BER: G
Plus Close to the sea – which can be seen from the house
Minus A poor BER (Building Energy Rating)

