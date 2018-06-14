What will €179,000 buy in Dublin and Clare?

76 Cedarbrook Avenue, Cherry Orchard, Dublin 10

This first-floor apartment is close to Park West train station and Liffey Valley. Accommodation includes a livingroom with a kitchen off it and a large south-facing window, two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a bathroom. There is a fenced garden at the back. Parking and a bicycle lock-up are provided. BER: C1.

Plus: It has a garden

Minus: Kitchen white goods (eg fridge and washing-machine) are on show.

Agent: O’Dwyer English Auctioneers

Stone thatched cottage in Scarriff, Co Clare

Barleycove, Moynoe, Scarriff, Co Clare

This 19th-century stone thatched cottage is on Lough Derg Drive, between Scarriff and Mountshannon. Renovated and extended in 2009, the house retains period features such as exposed beams and a fireplace. Inside is an open-plan living/diningroom and kitchen with mezzanine, a utility room, four bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a covered barbecue area in the garden. BER: D1.

Plus: A charming piece of history.

Minus: Rooflights are slightly out of kilter with the red of the door and windows

Agent: Green Valley Properties