What will €179,000 buy in Dublin and Clare?

Town & Country: a two-bed apartment beside Liffey Valley or a thatched cottage near Lough Derg

Updated: about 14 hours ago

Two-bed apartment in Cherry Orchard, Dublin 10

Two-bed apartment in Cherry Orchard, Dublin 10

 

76 Cedarbrook Avenue, Cherry Orchard, Dublin 10
This first-floor apartment is close to Park West train station and Liffey Valley. Accommodation includes a livingroom with a kitchen off it and a large south-facing window, two bedrooms with built-in wardrobes and a bathroom. There is a fenced garden at the back. Parking and a bicycle lock-up are provided. BER: C1.
Plus: It has a garden
Minus: Kitchen white goods (eg fridge and washing-machine) are on show.
Agent: O’Dwyer English Auctioneers

Stone thatched cottage in Scarriff, Co Clare
Stone thatched cottage in Scarriff, Co Clare

Barleycove, Moynoe, Scarriff, Co Clare
This 19th-century stone thatched cottage is on Lough Derg Drive, between Scarriff and Mountshannon. Renovated and extended in 2009, the house retains period features such as exposed beams and a fireplace. Inside is an open-plan living/diningroom and kitchen with mezzanine, a utility room, four bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a covered barbecue area in the garden. BER: D1.
Plus: A charming piece of history.
Minus: Rooflights are slightly out of kilter with the red of the door and windows
Agent: Green Valley Properties

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.