What will €175,000 buy in west Dublin and Co Donegal?

TOWN

Address 48 Deerpark Place, Tallaght, Dublin 24

Agent DNG Tallaght

This 56sq m (603sq ft) first-floor apartment has an open-plan kitchen, dining and living room, a bathroom and two bedrooms including one with an en suite. There is surface car parking. It is in the suburb of Kiltipper and there is a Luas stop within walking distance. BER: C2

Plus Large window in the open-plan living space

Minus The bold colour scheme won’t be to everyone’s taste

COUNTRY

Address 45 Hawthorn Hill, Newtown Cunningham, Co Donegal

Agent DNG Boyce Gallagher

This two-storey house has gardens front and back, with a garage. Inside are two living rooms (with fireplaces), one of which has double doors into the kitchen. There is also a utility and sun room with doors to the garden. Upstairs is a bathroom and four bedrooms, one with an en suite. Derry city is 8 miles away. BER: C3

Plus Lots of natural light downstairs

Minus A busy façade and just a single door to the back garden