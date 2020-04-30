What will €175,000 buy in Dublin and Co Leitrim?

A Finglas apartment in very good condition or a former ‘fever hospital’ in Mohill

Emma Cullinan RP23 Town and Country €175,000 April 2020

Town: 29 Lanesborough Mews, Finglas, Dublin 11

Town: 29 Lanesborough Mews, Finglas, Dublin 11

 

TOWN 
Address 29 Lanesborough Mews, Finglas, Dublin 11 
Agent DNG This 67sq m (721sq ft) ground-floor apartment has a livingroom with a fireplace, kitchen, bathroom and bedroom that opens to a patio. There is a car park. The communal courtyard contains a playground. BER: C1 
Plus In very good condition inside.
Minus Drab exterior and toilet is very close to the bath.

Country: Ashbrook House, Mohill, Co Leitrim
Country: Ashbrook House, Mohill, Co Leitrim

COUNTRY 
Address Ashbrook House Mohill, Co Leitrim
Agent Farrell Property Group 
Here is a building for our age: a former “fever hospital” built in 1841. The beautiful stone building was more recently a nursing home. When the foliage is peeled back you will find nine widows across the top floor and eight (four each side of the door) on the ground floor. The H-plan property sits in its own land with entrance via ashlar gate piers. The building is on Dromod Road on the outskirts of town. 
Plus Beautiful, well-proportioned building that has a place in Irish history. 
Minus It needs work and the reams of Tarmac speak of its public-serving past.

