What will €175,000 buy in Cork and west Dublin?

Address: Moynihan Court, Tallaght, Dublin 24

Agent: Hogan Estates

This 52sq m (560sq ft) apartment is on the second floor of a building on the edge of old Tallaght village. Inside is a living/dining room, a kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms. Shops, banks and coffee shops are a walk away, as is Tallaght Institute of Technology and Tallaght hospital. A Luas stop and buses are nearby. There is a designated car space. BER: D1

Plus: Nice finishes inside, including wooden floors and tiled bathroom

Minus: The building looks like a lacklustre nursing home

Address: Cois Laoi, Dromanallig, Ballingeary, Co Cork

Agent: REA Celtic Properties and Sherry FitzGerald Hinchion

An acre of land comes with this six-bedroom farmhouse that also includes four reception rooms, a kitchen and three bathrooms. There is a paddock and outbuildings including a stone barn, shed, workshops and stable. The house has a recorded history in the fight against tenant-farmer evictions in the early 1900s. In 1956 Minister for the Gaeltacht Richard Mulcahy recognised this when he awarded a blue plaque to the building. In the 1950s and 1960s the house accommodated Irish language students and later it operated as a B&B. BER: E2.

Plus: In a scenic location by the Derrynasaggart mountains and River Lee

Minus: It needs a refurb and warming up, note the low BER