What will €170,000 buy in Co Dublin and Co Donegal?

COUNTRY

Address Creeve, Rathmullan, Co Donegal

Agent Property Partners Paul Reynolds

This stone cottage with three outbuildings comes with almost 30ac (12ha) of land. Inside are an open-plan kitchen (with Belfast sink) and living room with wood-burning stove; a utility; a reception room with fireplace; three bedrooms and a bathroom. Set in hilly countryside, it is 2km from Kerrykeel village, in Mulroy Bay, and 6km from Rathmullan.

Plus Attractive smallholding with lots of land

Minus Small windows, which made sense when it was built, to help reduce heat loss, but glass technology has moved on since then

TOWN

Address 160 Holywell Rise, Swords, Co Dublin

Agent Stanley

Within walking distance of shops, schools and many other facilities, this apartment has a living room (with fireplace) with a kitchen off it, plus a bathroom and a bedroom that opens to a patio through double doors. BER: C2.

Plus Nicely maturing trees have been planted alongside the block

Minus The dishwasher doesn’t quite fit beneath the worktop