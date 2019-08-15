What will €170,000 buy in Co Dublin and Co Donegal?
Town&Country: One-bed Swords apartment or three-bed Rathmullan cottage on 30 acres
Country: Creeve, Rathmullan, Co Donegal
Town: 160 Holywell Rise, Swords, Co Dublin
COUNTRY
Address Creeve, Rathmullan, Co Donegal
Agent Property Partners Paul Reynolds
This stone cottage with three outbuildings comes with almost 30ac (12ha) of land. Inside are an open-plan kitchen (with Belfast sink) and living room with wood-burning stove; a utility; a reception room with fireplace; three bedrooms and a bathroom. Set in hilly countryside, it is 2km from Kerrykeel village, in Mulroy Bay, and 6km from Rathmullan.
Plus Attractive smallholding with lots of land
Minus Small windows, which made sense when it was built, to help reduce heat loss, but glass technology has moved on since then
TOWN
Address 160 Holywell Rise, Swords, Co Dublin
Agent Stanley
Within walking distance of shops, schools and many other facilities, this apartment has a living room (with fireplace) with a kitchen off it, plus a bathroom and a bedroom that opens to a patio through double doors. BER: C2.
Plus Nicely maturing trees have been planted alongside the block
Minus The dishwasher doesn’t quite fit beneath the worktop