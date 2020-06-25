What will €169,000 buy in Dublin 22 and Co Sligo?
Town&Country: A two-bed in D22 or a country house that’s ready to transform
106 Aras na Cluaine, Clondalkin, D22
TOWN
Address 106 Aras na Cluaine, Clondalkin, Dublin 22
Agent Broe Auctioneers
A ground-floor, two-bedroom apartment with balcony in a substantial development with attractive gardens, parking and electric security gates. It’s close to the village, the Mill Shopping Centre and the M50.
Plus While not overly decorated, it’s ready to move into.
Minus Electric storage heaters will stain the walls
COUNTRY
Address Old Parochial House, Ballintogher, Sligo
Agent Oates Brehony Group
A former priest’s house in the village of Ballintogher (population about 330), about 8km from Sligo town. The three-bedroom house has about 138sq m of living space with some original features including fireplaces. It’s surrounded by just over a third of an acre of grounds that include two small outbuildings.
Plus A handsome house
Minus Both house and garden need lots of TLC