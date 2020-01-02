What will €159,000 buy in Dublin and Leitrim?

A two-bed in north-west Dublin or a four bed close to the Leitrim/Cavan border

35 Wellmount Court, Finglas West, Dublin 11

35 Wellmount Court, Finglas West, Dublin 11

 

TOWN

Address 35 Wellmount Court, Finglas West, Dublin 11
Agent DPM Estates
This house, which needs an update, has an open-plan kitchen and living room, a bathroom and two bedrooms, one of which opens to the garden. It is west of Glasnevin and north of Tolka Valley Park and Phoenix Park.
Plus Good sized garden
Minus Part of a radiator runs behind a kitchen unit

COUNTRY

Address 2 Cluain Álainn, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim
Agent DNG O’Dwyer
On the edge of Carrigallen town, this former showhouse in a small estate overlooks a communal area to the front. Downstairs is an open-plan kitchen and dining room, a utility, WC and living room. Upstairs are four bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a garden to the back and side, with patio and built-in barbecue. The house is near a lake and the Leitrim/Cavan border.
Plus Large glazed doors from the dining area to the garden
Minus The interior involves lots of wood against wood, much of it heavily knotted

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.