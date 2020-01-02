What will €159,000 buy in Dublin and Leitrim?
A two-bed in north-west Dublin or a four bed close to the Leitrim/Cavan border
35 Wellmount Court, Finglas West, Dublin 11
TOWN
Address 35 Wellmount Court, Finglas West, Dublin 11
Agent DPM Estates
This house, which needs an update, has an open-plan kitchen and living room, a bathroom and two bedrooms, one of which opens to the garden. It is west of Glasnevin and north of Tolka Valley Park and Phoenix Park.
Plus Good sized garden
Minus Part of a radiator runs behind a kitchen unit
COUNTRY
Address 2 Cluain Álainn, Carrigallen, Co Leitrim
Agent DNG O’Dwyer
On the edge of Carrigallen town, this former showhouse in a small estate overlooks a communal area to the front. Downstairs is an open-plan kitchen and dining room, a utility, WC and living room. Upstairs are four bedrooms and a bathroom. There is a garden to the back and side, with patio and built-in barbecue. The house is near a lake and the Leitrim/Cavan border.
Plus Large glazed doors from the dining area to the garden
Minus The interior involves lots of wood against wood, much of it heavily knotted