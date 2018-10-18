What will €150,000 buy in north Dublin and Co Westmeath?
Town&Country: Castletown Geoghegan house with outbuildings or Finglas one-bed
Town: 22 St Canice’s Square, Finglas, Dublin 11
TOWN
Address 22 St Canice’s Square, Finglas, Dublin 11
Agent Castle Wilson Moore
This first-floor one-bed apartment is in a gated development within walking distance of Finglas village. Inside are an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, a bedroom and a bathroom. There is designated parking in the underground car park. Charlestown shopping centre, a cinema and Ikea are nearby. Management fees are €1,350 a year. BER: C2
Plus Floor-to-ceiling window and a balcony
Minus The toilet, basin and bath are very close to each other
COUNTRY
Address Mabrista, Castletown Geoghegan, Co Westmeath
Agent DNG Duncan
On 0.7 acres, this house comes with three outbuildings. On the ground floor are a kitchen and dining area, two livingrooms with fireplaces, and a bathroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The house is near Castletown Geoghegan village; Mullingar is about 15km away. BER: G
Plus A well-priced spread of buildings
Minus Few windows to the rear of the house