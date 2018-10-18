What will €150,000 buy in north Dublin and Co Westmeath?

TOWN

Address 22 St Canice’s Square, Finglas, Dublin 11

Agent Castle Wilson Moore

This first-floor one-bed apartment is in a gated development within walking distance of Finglas village. Inside are an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, a bedroom and a bathroom. There is designated parking in the underground car park. Charlestown shopping centre, a cinema and Ikea are nearby. Management fees are €1,350 a year. BER: C2

Plus Floor-to-ceiling window and a balcony

Minus The toilet, basin and bath are very close to each other

COUNTRY

Country: Mabrista, Castletown Geoghegan, Co Westmeath

Address Mabrista, Castletown Geoghegan, Co Westmeath

Agent DNG Duncan

On 0.7 acres, this house comes with three outbuildings. On the ground floor are a kitchen and dining area, two livingrooms with fireplaces, and a bathroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The house is near Castletown Geoghegan village; Mullingar is about 15km away. BER: G

Plus A well-priced spread of buildings

Minus Few windows to the rear of the house