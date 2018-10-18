What will €150,000 buy in north Dublin and Co Westmeath?

Town&Country: Castletown Geoghegan house with outbuildings or Finglas one-bed
Town: 22 St Canice’s Square, Finglas, Dublin 11

TOWN

Address 22 St Canice’s Square, Finglas, Dublin 11
Agent Castle Wilson Moore
This first-floor one-bed apartment is in a gated development within walking distance of Finglas village. Inside are an open-plan living, dining and kitchen area, a bedroom and a bathroom. There is designated parking in the underground car park. Charlestown shopping centre, a cinema and Ikea are nearby. Management fees are €1,350 a year. BER: C2
Plus Floor-to-ceiling window and a balcony
Minus The toilet, basin and bath are very close to each other

COUNTRY

Country: Mabrista, Castletown Geoghegan, Co Westmeath
Address Mabrista, Castletown Geoghegan, Co Westmeath
Agent DNG Duncan
On 0.7 acres, this house comes with three outbuildings. On the ground floor are a kitchen and dining area, two livingrooms with fireplaces, and a bathroom. Upstairs are three bedrooms and a bathroom. The house is near Castletown Geoghegan village; Mullingar is about 15km away. BER: G
Plus A well-priced spread of buildings
Minus Few windows to the rear of the house

