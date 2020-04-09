What will €150,000 buy in Dublin 11 and Co Galway

Address: Apartment 6, The Court, Dalcassian Downs, Glasnevin, Dublin 11.

Agent: Lappin Property Team.

This 33sq m (355sq ft) studio apartment has a combined bedroom and livingroom with open fire and door to the communal gardens plus separate kitchen and bathroom (with bath). There is parking in the grounds.

Plus: Close to the canal, Phibsborough and the Botanic Gardens.

Minus: A bit of a squash. It might be worth turning the kitchen into a bedroom and having an open-plan kitchen/livingroom.

A large Galway home in Trihill West, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballygar.

Address: Trihill West, Ballinamore Bridge, Ballygar, Co Galway.

Agent: Moran & Co.

Sitting on 0.4 acres (0.16 hectares) of land, this 120sq m (1,291sq ft) house comes with a separate garage and turf shed. On the ground floor are two livingrooms with fireplaces, a kitchen and utility. Upstairs are four bedrooms and a bathroom. The mature garden has a well and pond. Roscommon is a 20-minute drive from here.

Plus: Lovely, mature, sizeable garden.

Minus: The uninspiring, blocky garage detracts from the house.