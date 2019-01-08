What will €145,000 buy in north Dublin and Longford?

Town&Country: An apartment on Ballymun main street or a four-bed in Lanesboro

Town: Gateway View, Ballymun, Dublin 11

TOWN

Address Gateway View, Ballymun, Dublin 11
Agent Odessa Estates
On the first floor, this 43sq m (463sq ft) apartment is on Ballymun’s main street. Accommodation includes a livingroom with balcony, a bedroom, a bathroom and a kitchen. DCU, Ikea, the M50 and Dublin Airport are nearby. The service charge is about €1,400 a year. BER: C1.
Plus Dual-aspect apartment
Minus It is on a main road

COUNTRY

Country: Gorteengar, Lanesboro, Co Longford
Address Gorteengar, Lanesboro, Co Longford
Agent DNG Frank Regan
The Shannonside village of Lanesboro is a few hundred metres, by footpath, from this four-bedroom house. Downstairs are two reception rooms (one with a stove and one with an open fire), a kitchen with sunroom, and a bedroom. The other three bedrooms are upstairs. The garden faces south, and there is a detached garage. BER: D2.
Plus South-facing garden
Minus Clunky extension

