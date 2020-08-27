What will €145,000 buy in Dublin and Co Cavan?

Town

Address: 35 Barons Hall Rise, Balbriggan, Co Dublin

Agent: EMG Property Consultants

Two-bedroom apartment with a roomy 71sq m of accommodation and a balcony leading off the livingroom. Located on the first floor of the development, the apartment has an open-plan livingroom and kitchen with tiled flooring and a feature fireplace. Both bedrooms are doubles and they share a family bathroom.

Plus: no refurbishment needed.

Minus: tiles in the livingroom look chilly.

The parochial house at Kilnavat, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan, extends to 165sq m and includes many of its original features.

Country

Address: Parochial house, Kilnavat, Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Agent: REA Peter Donohoe

Four-bedroom Victorian era house set on 1.4 acres of grounds complete with a large two-storey coach house. The 165sq m house has kept many of its original features with fireplaces in most of the rooms and working sash windows. There’s also some attractive encaustic tiles in the entrance porch. There are two reception rooms, a spacious kitchen and a scullery on the ground floor with the first of the bedrooms on the return and the remaining three on the first floor where they share a bathroom.

Plus: coach house could be converted into a home office or a holiday let.

Minus: damp needs to be dealt with.