What will €135,000 buy in Laois or Dublin?

Larchfield, Abbeyleix, Co Laois

This 157.9sq m (1,700sq ft) two-storey farmhouse comes with 3.5 acres and outbuildings, including a hay shed and lean-to. The house, which needs its dated decor stripped out, has two reception rooms, a kitchen/dining room, WC, utility, four bedrooms and a bathroom. It is off the Abbeyleix to Ballyroan Road, about 1.5 miles from Abbeyleix and a mile from Ballyroan. BER F.

Plus: Property comes with 3.5 acres.

Minus: The house is gloomy and needs an overhaul, but the price reflects this.

Agent: Fintan Dunne Auctioneer

This ground floor apartment has views of the Dublin mountains

22 Deerpark Place, Tallaght, Dublin 24

On the ground floor, this 38sq m (409sq ft) apartment has views of the Dublin mountains. Inside is an open-plan living room and kitchen, a bedroom and bathroom. The Deerpark development is in Kiltipper, on the southern edge of Dublin. A Luas stop and The Square shopping centre are 2.5km away. BER D1.

Plus: Glazed doors to the exterior in the living room and bedroom

Minus: No screened private space in front of the apartment

Agent: DNG Tallaght