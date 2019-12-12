What will €135,000 buy in Dublin and Co Kerry?

TOWN

Address 63 Castlecurragh Vale, Mulhuddart, Dublin 15

Agent Citywide

This 38.8sq m (364sq ft) ground-floor apartment on the city’s western edge has an open-plan kitchen and livingroom, a bathroom and bedroom. Blanchardstown Shopping Centre and National Aquatic Centre are fairly close by, as are the N3 and M50. BER: E1

Plus Dual-aspect bedroom (although it is a bit exposed)

Minus Clutter that clashes with the building: white satellite dish and downpipe against a pink wall and a black dish against a white wall

Country: The Store, Asdee, Listowel, Co Kerry

COUNTRY

Address The Store, Asdee, Listowel, Co Kerry

Agent McGregor Properties

On an acre of land, this 300sq m (3,229sq ft) home comes with a bar and shop. Living accommodation is upstairs and comprises a livingroom with fireplace, three bedrooms (one with unfitted en suite), bathroom and study (plumbed and wired for a kitchen). Downstairs are the bar and toilets along with the shop, stockroom and two kitchens. There is a lawn at the back and sheds.

Plus Close to Littor and Beale beaches, Ballybunion and the Killimer-Tarbert car ferry (to Co Clare)

Minus Needs warming up thermally and visually