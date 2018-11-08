What will €125,000 buy in north Co Dublin and Co Galway?

Town&Country: Balbriggan one-bed flat or Kinvara thatched cottage, both near the sea
Town: 129 Castleland Court, Balbriggan, Co Dublin

TOWN

Address 129 Castleland Court, Balbriggan, Co Dublin
Agent DNG McKenna Healy
This ground-floor apartment has an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area, an en-suite bedroom and a bathroom. The Castleland Court scheme is close to Balbriggan’s main street and to beaches. The management charge is about €600 a year. BER: C2
Plus Near the sea and has a relatively reasonable service charge
Minus Unsightly bins on show

COUNTRY

Country: the Thatched Cottage, Cahermore, Kinvara, Co Galway
Address The Thatched Cottage, Cahermore, Kinvara, Co Galway
Agent Farrell Auctioneers & Estate Agents
Close to the sea and Wild Atlantic Way, this thatched cottage has a livingroom with stone fireplace, a small kitchen, three bedrooms (one with a walk-in wardrobe) and a bathroom. It comes with about 0.16ha (0.39ac) of land. The seaside town of Kinvara is 6km away.
Plus Living the Irish country dream
Minus The interior needs an update

Your Comments
