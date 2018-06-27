What will €125,000 buy in Monaghan and Dublin 8

Town & Country: a studio apartment in The Maltings or a former school in Co Monaghan
97 The Maltings, Bonham Street, Dublin 8

97 The Maltings, Bonham Street, Dublin 8

 

97 The Maltings, Bonham Street, Dublin 8
Between the Liffey and Guinness Storehouse, this 28sq m (301sq ft) studio apartment comprises a bathroom, kitchen and a main room which doubles as a bedroom and living room. A balcony off it has views of a central courtyard garden. New owners might want to turn the (small) kitchen into a separate bedroom and move the kitchen to create an open-plan living room/kitchen. Service charge is €1,125 a year. BER: D2
Plus Balcony overlooks lovely gardens
Minus The apartment needs an update
Agent: Herbert Property Services

The Old School House, Creve, Latton, Ballybay, Co Monaghan
The Old School House, Creve, Latton, Ballybay, Co Monaghan

The Old School House, Creve, Latton, Ballybay, Co Monaghan
This former school, built in 1828, sits on more than half an acre. The 150sq m (1,615sq ft) home has two living rooms (one with two windows and a marble fireplace), a kitchen and utility, five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The house is 4km from Ballybay and 15km from Castleblayney. BER: F
Plus Original features such as fireplaces and quarry tiles on the hall floor
Minus The PvC windows jar with the classical proportions of the building
Agent: Smyth Property

