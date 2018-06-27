What will €125,000 buy in Monaghan and Dublin 8

97 The Maltings, Bonham Street, Dublin 8

Between the Liffey and Guinness Storehouse, this 28sq m (301sq ft) studio apartment comprises a bathroom, kitchen and a main room which doubles as a bedroom and living room. A balcony off it has views of a central courtyard garden. New owners might want to turn the (small) kitchen into a separate bedroom and move the kitchen to create an open-plan living room/kitchen. Service charge is €1,125 a year. BER: D2

Plus Balcony overlooks lovely gardens

Minus The apartment needs an update

Agent: Herbert Property Services

The Old School House, Creve, Latton, Ballybay, Co Monaghan

This former school, built in 1828, sits on more than half an acre. The 150sq m (1,615sq ft) home has two living rooms (one with two windows and a marble fireplace), a kitchen and utility, five bedrooms and two bathrooms. The house is 4km from Ballybay and 15km from Castleblayney. BER: F

Plus Original features such as fireplaces and quarry tiles on the hall floor

Minus The PvC windows jar with the classical proportions of the building

Agent: Smyth Property