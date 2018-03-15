What will €125,000 buy in Kerry and Dublin?

Address: The Old School House, Glenmore, Lauragh, Kenmare, Co Kerry

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Daly

Built in 1880 as a school for just over 100 pupils, Glenmore National School closed in 1967 with 13 children enrolled. The 262sq m (2,820sq ft) property then became a four-dormitory youth hostel in 1971 until 2007. It has just over half an acre (0.221 hectares) of land and is set against the mountains that rise up from nearby Glenmore Lake. It has five bedrooms, two kitchens, a dining room, two living rooms, shower room and a bathroom. BER: G.

Plus: Classic design, slate floors, set amid mountains and near a lake

Minus: It was used as a hostel and retains that aesthetic inside – but it won’t be hard to strip out

Address: 11 Barons Hall Lodge, Balbriggan, Co Dublin

Agent: O’Connor Property Consultants

In a scheme close to Castlemill shopping centre, this apartment has one bedroom, a bathroom and an open-plan kitchen/living room with access to a covered balcony through glazed doors. The balcony and bedroom have views of the sea. New floors were recently put in. BER: D1

Plus: Close to the sea, which can be seen from the apartment

Minus: While there are views of the sea from the balcony, there is a carpark in the foreground