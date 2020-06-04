What will €120k buy in Dublin and Galway?
Town&Country: A two-bed in Balbriggan or a quintessential Connemara cottage
Apartment 8, Linnen Hall, Balbriggan, Co Dublin.
TOWN
Address Apartment 8, Linnen Hall, Balbriggan, Co Dublin
Agent BidX
First-floor two-bedroom apartment of about 68sq m with balcony in this modern development named after the flourishing textiles business that once employed many in the town.
Plus Well-located block
Minus BidX has no internal images available to show potential buyers
COUNTRY
Address Derrintin, Leenane, Go Galway
Agent Spencer Auctioneers
Three-bedroom Connemara cottage in good structural order with magnificent panoramic views over the Eriff River and towards Maumtrasna mountain. The property comes with a paddock and additional outbuilding for storage.
Plus Stunning views
Minus Fishing rights to the river are not included.