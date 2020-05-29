What will €105k buy in Spain, France, the US, Morocco and Co Monaghan?

Take5: Apartments in Marrkesh, Alicante and Arizona, and a Normandy townhouse

Apartment in Torrevieja, Spain

IRELAND: CO MONAGHAN

Monaghan Property Sales is seeking €105,000 for this three-bedroom semi-detached house at 28 Culbrennan, Ballybay.

28 Culbrennan, Ballybay, Co Monaghan
SPAIN: TORREVIEJA

Large four-bedroom apartment of just over 100sq m in the centre of Torrevieja (pronounced Torre-bi-ecka), about 44km from Alicante in the southeast of Spain. The apartment has two full bathrooms and a spacious livingroom. A good-sized terrace catches the morning sun. It is located about 10 minutes’ walk from the seafront which has a promenade and sandy beaches. Shops, restaurants and bars are all nearby.
Price €105,000
Agent costainvest.com

Townhouse tearooms in Normandy, France
FRANCE: NORMANDY

Quaint four-storey corner house situated just off the main square of the market town of La Ferté-Macé. The mellow stone building has been run in recent years as a successful tearooms with accommodation overhead. About 121sq m of space in total, with the tearooms on the ground and first floor, and private living space on the two floors above.
Price €106,000
Agent frenchproperty.com

Apartment in Phoenix, Arizona
US: PHOENIX, ARIZONA

Large one-bedroom apartment in turnkey condition, with balcony on the second floor of a low-rise development with communal gardens, parking and laundry. About 70sq m of living space including a large fitted kitchen. Close to light rail station with easy access to downtown Phoenix.
Price Approx €105,000 ($115,000)
Agent lizsellsarizonahomes.com

Apartment with balcony in Marrakech, Morocco
MOROCCO: MARRAKESH

Two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment in an exclusive development close to the Palmeraie Golf Palace and shops, and complete with communal gardens and pool. The 80sq m apartment has an attractive Moorish design throughout with marble floors, arched doorways and most of its rooms leading to a wide fretwork balcony.
Price About €109,900
Agent christiesrealestate.com

