What sold for under €595k in Raheny, Sandymount and Cork

2 Maywood Avenue, Raheny, Dublin 5

Three-bed semi on a corner site in a prime location off Howth Road with ample scope to extend. Approximately 100sq m (1,076sq ft) of living space needing an upgrade.

Asking: €550,000

Sold: €595,000

Difference: 8%

Agent: Flynn & Associates

12 Rathmichael Woods, Shankill, Co Dublin

Four-bedroom semi in a quiet cul de sac with 176sq m (1,894sq ft) of living space including an Aga kitchen, three reception rooms and a home office in the garden.

Asking: €595,000

Sold: €595,000

Difference: None

Agent: Wyse &Co

70 O’Connell Gardens, Sandymount, Dublin 4

Three-bedroom terraced house overlooking Aviva Stadium to the rear. In need of complete refurbishment with walled back garden.

Asking: €645,000

Sold: €590,000

Difference: -9%

Agent: Bennetts Auctioneers

19 Roebuck Downs, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14

Compact, bright three-bed semi in a popular development, facing an open green. Approximately 82sq m (882sq ft) of living space; scope to extend into the garden.

Asking: €599,000

Sold: €590,000

Difference: -2%

Agent: Lynam Auctioneers

1 Fernhurst Villas, College Road, Cork

Six-bedroom semi-detached house with about 297 sq m (3,197sq ft) of living space and a wealth of original features. Large front garden and parking to the rear.

Asking: €595,000

Sold: €585,000

Difference: -2%

Agent: Savills

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Oct/Nov 2018