What sold for under €595k in Raheny, Sandymount and Cork
A project by the Aviva and period drama in Cork both sold for below their asking price
2 Maywood Avenue, in Raheny, Dublin 5, sold for €595,000, 8 per cent above its asking price
2 Maywood Avenue, Raheny, Dublin 5
Three-bed semi on a corner site in a prime location off Howth Road with ample scope to extend. Approximately 100sq m (1,076sq ft) of living space needing an upgrade.
Asking: €550,000
Sold: €595,000
Difference: 8%
Agent: Flynn & Associates
12 Rathmichael Woods, Shankill, Co Dublin
Four-bedroom semi in a quiet cul de sac with 176sq m (1,894sq ft) of living space including an Aga kitchen, three reception rooms and a home office in the garden.
Asking: €595,000
Sold: €595,000
Difference: None
Agent: Wyse &Co
70 O’Connell Gardens, Sandymount, Dublin 4
Three-bedroom terraced house overlooking Aviva Stadium to the rear. In need of complete refurbishment with walled back garden.
Asking: €645,000
Sold: €590,000
Difference: -9%
Agent: Bennetts Auctioneers
19 Roebuck Downs, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14
Compact, bright three-bed semi in a popular development, facing an open green. Approximately 82sq m (882sq ft) of living space; scope to extend into the garden.
Asking: €599,000
Sold: €590,000
Difference: -2%
Agent: Lynam Auctioneers
1 Fernhurst Villas, College Road, Cork
Six-bedroom semi-detached house with about 297 sq m (3,197sq ft) of living space and a wealth of original features. Large front garden and parking to the rear.
Asking: €595,000
Sold: €585,000
Difference: -2%
Agent: Savills
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Oct/Nov 2018