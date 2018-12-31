What sold for just over €1m in Killiney, Rathgar, Sandymount and Blackrock
This budget bought a home by Killiney Hill and a Monkstown mews to build on
Greenoge, Killiney Road, Killiney, Co Dublin
Attractive 1930s five-bedroom semi-detached house with 240sq m of living space, including a large eat-in kitchen opening on to a big garden.
Asking €1.1 million
Sold €1.08 million
Difference -2%
Agent DNG
9 Clifton Lane, Monkstown, Co Dublin
Cut-stone four-bedroom mews house with planning permission to build an additional detached four-bedroom house on the site.
Asking €1.1 million
Sold €1.05 million
Difference -5%
Agent Herbert Property Services
26 Villiers Road, Rathgar, Dublin 6
Three-/four-bedroom 170sq m terraced house with clear scope to extend the living space into the integrated garage. Generous back garden.
Asking €895,000
Sold €1.02million
Difference 14%
Agent HWP
14 Proby Square, Blackrock, Co Dublin
Mature five-bedroom semi in need of updating. About 235sq m of living space and a large walled garden to the rear.
Asking €995,000
Sold €1.02 million
Difference 3%
Agent Savills
20 Durham Road, Sandymount, Dublin 4
Attractive refurbished semi-detached house on a popular road. The property changed hands in an off-market deal.
Asking Unavailable
Sold €1.02 million
Difference N/A
Agent Bennetts
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, November-December 2018