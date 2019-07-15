What sold for around €484k in Ringsend, Drumcondra, Blackrock and Glasnevin

15 Dargle Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Attractive two-bedroom, two-bathroom terraced house with around 82 sq m of living space and a good sized patio style back garden.

Asking: €445,000

Sold: €484,000

Difference: 9%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

19 Cambridge Avenue, Ringsend, Dublin 4

Terraced three-bedroom redbrick in a popular location close to Ringsend Park. Entirely refurbished interior of just over 92 sq m.

Asking: €495,000

Sold: €484,570

Difference: -2%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

18 Fleurville, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Two-bed terraced house of 81 sq m that was originally a three-bed but has been reconfigured and upgraded throughout. Pretty, granite walled back garden. Asking: €480,000

Sold: €485,000

Difference: 1%

Agent: Janet Carroll

27A Glasilawn Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

Three-bedroom semi-detached house of around 141 sq m of refurbished living space and a landscaped garden to the rear.

Asking:€450,000

Sold: €475,000

Difference: 6%

Agent: DNG

9 Whitechurch Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

Three-bedroom semi-detached house in walk in condition with a spacious interior that includes a large livingroom with fireplace and patio doors to the garden.

Asking: €525,000

Sold: €472,500

Difference: -10%

Agent: Mason Estates

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, June/July 2019