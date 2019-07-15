What sold for around €484k in Ringsend, Drumcondra, Blackrock and Glasnevin
This budget bought classic artisan home and spacious suburban semis
15 Dargle Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Attractive two-bedroom, two-bathroom terraced house with around 82 sq m of living space and a good sized patio style back garden.
Asking: €445,000
Sold: €484,000
Difference: 9%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
19 Cambridge Avenue, Ringsend, Dublin 4
Terraced three-bedroom redbrick in a popular location close to Ringsend Park. Entirely refurbished interior of just over 92 sq m.
Asking: €495,000
Sold: €484,570
Difference: -2%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
18 Fleurville, Blackrock, Co Dublin
Two-bed terraced house of 81 sq m that was originally a three-bed but has been reconfigured and upgraded throughout. Pretty, granite walled back garden. Asking: €480,000
Sold: €485,000
Difference: 1%
Agent: Janet Carroll
27A Glasilawn Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 11
Three-bedroom semi-detached house of around 141 sq m of refurbished living space and a landscaped garden to the rear.
Asking:€450,000
Sold: €475,000
Difference: 6%
Agent: DNG
9 Whitechurch Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
Three-bedroom semi-detached house in walk in condition with a spacious interior that includes a large livingroom with fireplace and patio doors to the garden.
Asking: €525,000
Sold: €472,500
Difference: -10%
Agent: Mason Estates
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, June/July 2019