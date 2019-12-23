What sold for around €475k in Marino, Milltown, Stoneybatter and Dunlavin

118 St Declan’s Road, Marino, Dublin 3

Three-bedroom semi-detached house with around 85sq m of renovated living space, a neat back garden and a workshop.

Asking: €495,000

Sold: €475,000

Difference: -4%

Agent: Gallagher Quigley

91 Ballybough Road, Dublin 3

91 Ballybough Road, Dublin 3

Terraced four-bedroom house of around 160 sq m, with one of the bedrooms in the converted attic.

Asking: €475,000

Sold: €475,000

Difference: none

Agent:DNG

5 Rath Luain, Sparrow Road, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow

5 Rath Luain, Sparrow Road, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow

Five-bedroom detached house with a BER B2 rating, with just over 300 sq m of living space located in a cul-de-sac outside the picturesque village of Dunlavin.

Asking: €475,000

Sold: €475,000

Difference: none

Agent: J P & M Doyle

13 Milltown Grove, Milltown, Dublin 6

13 Milltown Grove, Milltown, Dublin 6

Spacious top floor apartment with around 90 sq m of living space including two bedrooms and a separate dining area leading to a west-facing balcony.

Asking: €455,000

Sold: €470,000

Difference: 3%

Agent: DNG

6 St Joseph’s Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

6 St Joseph’s Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

Two-bedroom terraced redbrick house of around 89 sq m of living space with a bright, well cared for interior interior. Small plant filled back yard.

Asking: €475,000

Sold: €480,000

Difference: 1%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, November 2019