What sold for around €475k in Marino, Milltown, Stoneybatter and Dunlavin
This budget bought turnkey homes in D3, an apartment in D6 and a Wicklow five-bed
18 St Declan’s Road, Marino, Dublin 3
118 St Declan’s Road, Marino, Dublin 3
Three-bedroom semi-detached house with around 85sq m of renovated living space, a neat back garden and a workshop.
Asking: €495,000
Sold: €475,000
Difference: -4%
Agent: Gallagher Quigley
91 Ballybough Road, Dublin 3
Terraced four-bedroom house of around 160 sq m, with one of the bedrooms in the converted attic.
Asking: €475,000
Sold: €475,000
Difference: none
Agent:DNG
5 Rath Luain, Sparrow Road, Dunlavin, Co Wicklow
Five-bedroom detached house with a BER B2 rating, with just over 300 sq m of living space located in a cul-de-sac outside the picturesque village of Dunlavin.
Asking: €475,000
Sold: €475,000
Difference: none
Agent: J P & M Doyle
13 Milltown Grove, Milltown, Dublin 6
Spacious top floor apartment with around 90 sq m of living space including two bedrooms and a separate dining area leading to a west-facing balcony.
Asking: €455,000
Sold: €470,000
Difference: 3%
Agent: DNG
6 St Joseph’s Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7
Two-bedroom terraced redbrick house of around 89 sq m of living space with a bright, well cared for interior interior. Small plant filled back yard.
Asking: €475,000
Sold: €480,000
Difference: 1%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, November 2019