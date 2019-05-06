What sold for around €420k in Temple Bar, Irishtown, Dublin 7 and Whitehall

9 Pudding Row, Temple Bar, Dublin 2

Two bedroom duplex on the first and second floors of this corner building with secure car parking. Around 78 sq m of space that has been used as a short let.

Asking €425,000

Sold €420,000

Difference -1%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

14 Summerfield, Irishtown Road, Irishtown, Dublin 4

Two bedoom apartment in a well-kept block that also has secure parking. Around 689 sq m of living space with laminate flooring throughout.

Asking €390,000

Sold €420,000

Difference 8%

Agent Owen Reilly

143 Clifden Court Apartments, Ellis Quay, Dublin 7

Spacious three-bedroom duplex apartment with around 93 sq m of living space including a lofty livingroom complete with fireplace. Courtyard views and parking.

Asking €375,000

Sold €415,000

Difference 11%

Agent Mason Estates

107 Bushy Park House, Terenure, Dublin 6W

Top floor two-bedroom apartment with good sized balcony overlooking Bushy Park. Around 72 sq m of living space, in good decorative order.

Asking €435,000

Sold €427,000

Difference -2%

Agent DNG

381 Collinswood, Whitehall, Dublin 9

Three-bedroom semi in a cul-de-sac setting off Collins Avenue. Ready to move into or to let out. Around 91 sq m of living space and a small garden.

Asking €390,000

Sold €424,000

Difference 9%

Agent Quillsen

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, April 2019