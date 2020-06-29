What sold for around €1m in Sandymount, Clontarf, Clonskeagh and Clane, Co Kildare?

19 Vavasour Square, Sandymount, Dublin 4

Deceptively spacious Victorian cottage of around 200sq m, in the shadow of the Aviva Stadium in this popular garden square. The four-bedroom house has a large side garden and vehicular access.

Asking: €1.05 million

Sold: €1m

Difference: -5%

Agent: Allen & Jacobs

16 Killiney Heath, Killiney, Co Dublin

Five-bedroom house in a cul-de-sac with a generous 330sq m of living space, ample parking, a garage and west-facing back garden.

Asking: €1.25 million

Sold: €1 million

Difference: -20%

Agent: DNG

419 Clontarf Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Fully renovated five-bedroom seafront home that makes the most of the views with picture windows throughout and a vast kitchen dining space across the back of the house.

Asking: €1.25 million

Sold: €1 million

Difference: -20%

Agent: Gallagher Quigley

17 Bird Avenue, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14

Bright, family-friendly, four-bedroom semi at a sought-after address, extended to the side and rear in 2008 and with a BER B rating. Good-sized back garden.

Asking: €875,000

Sold: €920,000

Difference: 5%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Brysam, Abbeylands, Clane, Co Kildare

Large detached home of more than 500sq m, finished to a high spec with solid timber floors througout. Set on one-third of an acre of well kept gardens in the village.

Asking: €1.275 million

Sold: €1.1 million

Difference: -14%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Reilly

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, May/June 2020