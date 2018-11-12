What sold for around €1m in Portobello, Foxrock, Rathgar and Blackrock
Buyers on this budget got spacious homes in the city and desirable suburbs
6 Bloomfield Ave, Portobello, Dublin 8
6 Bloomfield Avenue, Portobello, Dublin 8
Substantial end of terrace period house with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Living space of 162 sq m renovated decade ago. Yard garden and converted garage.
Asking: €895,000
Sold: €1,000,000
Difference: 12%
Agent: Felicity Fox
57 Foxrock Manor, Dublin 18
Spacious five-bedroom detached house with around 170 sq m of living space and a landscaped walled back garden.
Asking: €1.1m
Sold: 1.03m
Difference: -6%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
1 Waverley Terrace, Rathgar, Dublin 6
Fully renovated three-bedroom terraced house close to Kenilworth Square, with a spacious 182 sq m of space and a wealth of original features.
Asking: €1.1m
Sold: €1.07m
Difference: -3%
Agent: DNG
9 Upper Carysfort Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin
Extended four-bedroom redbrick semi of 180 sq m with a large airy kitchen to the rear and three reception rooms. Off street parking and walled back garden.
Asking:€995,000
Sold:€995,000
Difference: none
Agent: DNG
7 Lower Churchtown Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14
Characterful three-bedroom period home located close to Milltown Golf Club, with a well maintained interior and extra attic living space.
Asking: €925,000
Sold: €950,000
Difference:3%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, October 2018