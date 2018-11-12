What sold for around €1m in Portobello, Foxrock, Rathgar and Blackrock

6 Bloomfield Avenue, Portobello, Dublin 8

Substantial end of terrace period house with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Living space of 162 sq m renovated decade ago. Yard garden and converted garage.

Asking: €895,000

Sold: €1,000,000

Difference: 12%

Agent: Felicity Fox

57 Foxrock Manor, Dublin 18

Spacious five-bedroom detached house with around 170 sq m of living space and a landscaped walled back garden.

Asking: €1.1m

Sold: 1.03m

Difference: -6%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

1 Waverley Terrace, Rathgar, Dublin 6

Fully renovated three-bedroom terraced house close to Kenilworth Square, with a spacious 182 sq m of space and a wealth of original features.

Asking: €1.1m

Sold: €1.07m

Difference: -3%

Agent: DNG

9 Upper Carysfort Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Extended four-bedroom redbrick semi of 180 sq m with a large airy kitchen to the rear and three reception rooms. Off street parking and walled back garden.

Asking:€995,000

Sold:€995,000

Difference: none

Agent: DNG

7 Lower Churchtown Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

Characterful three-bedroom period home located close to Milltown Golf Club, with a well maintained interior and extra attic living space.

Asking: €925,000

Sold: €950,000

Difference:3%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, October 2018