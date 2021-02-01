What sold for about €900k in south and north Dublin suburbs?

This budget bought houses in Blackrock, Booterstown, Sandyford and Malahide

5 Woodbine Avenue, Booterstown, Co Dublin

5 Woodbine Avenue, Booterstown, Co Dublin

 

5 Woodbine Avenue, Booterstown, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom, two-bathroom semi-detached house extending to 134sq m (1,442sq ft). Built originally in 1950 and since extended and refurbished to provide a modern family home with spacious kitchen, living and dining area complemented by a large rear garden. Located within close proximity to Blackrock, Stillorgan and Dundrum town centre.
Asking € 850,000
Sold € 905,000
Difference 6%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald Ballsbridge

51 Woodbine Road, Booterstown, Co Dublin
51 Woodbine Road, Booterstown, Co Dublin

51 Woodbine Road Booterstown, Co Dublin
Four-bedroom, two bathroom detached house of 150sq m (1,615sq ft) on 0.08 hectare (0.2 acres) of lawned gardens located in an established and highly sought-after residential area. Downstairs includes two reception rooms and a large conservatory overlooking a 22.9m (75ft) long rear garden.
Asking € 895,000
Sold € 900,000
Difference1%
Agent DNG Rock Road

19A Sydney Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin
19A Sydney Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

19A Sydney Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom Edwardian redbrick mid-terrace house extending to 156sq m (1,690sq ft). Completely modernised inside, the property is entirely open-plan at ground floor level and includes streamlined fitted units in the living room and underfloor heating. The courtyard to the rear is part-decked and part-tiled with room for seating.
Asking € 925,000
Sold € 873,000
Difference-6%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Pilgrim’s Rest, Leopardstown Road, Sandyford, Dublin 18
Pilgrim’s Rest, Leopardstown Road, Sandyford, Dublin 18

Pilgrim’s Rest, Leopardstown Road, Sandyford, Dublin 18
Bespoke three-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house of 222.97sq m (2,400sq ft) capped by a distinctive zinc roof and enclosed by a modern rendered finish with wooden slatted detail. Contemporary accommodation located within a short distance of Sandyford village, the Sandyford Business District (SBD), the M50 motorway and Luas green line stop at Glencairn.
Asking € 930,000
Sold € 900,000
Difference-3%
Agent Lisney Dundrum

10 Yellow Walls Road, Malahide, Co Dublin
10 Yellow Walls Road, Malahide, Co Dublin

10 Yellow Walls Road, Malahide, Co Dublin
Detached three-bedroom bungalow of 97sq m (1,044 sq ft) with office/study, partially-converted attic space, and garage located within a short distance of Malahide Castle, Malahide village, Dublin Airport and the M1/M50 motorways. The property, which is in need of full refurbishment, is complemented by a private south-facing 70 m(230ft) long rear garden, offering scope for an extension, subject to planning permission.
Asking € 850,000
Sold € 880,000
Difference4%
Agent DNG Fairview

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, December 2020/January 2021

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.