What sold for about €900k in south and north Dublin suburbs?

5 Woodbine Avenue, Booterstown, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom, two-bathroom semi-detached house extending to 134sq m (1,442sq ft). Built originally in 1950 and since extended and refurbished to provide a modern family home with spacious kitchen, living and dining area complemented by a large rear garden. Located within close proximity to Blackrock, Stillorgan and Dundrum town centre.

Asking € 850,000

Sold € 905,000

Difference 6%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Ballsbridge

51 Woodbine Road, Booterstown, Co Dublin

51 Woodbine Road Booterstown, Co Dublin

Four-bedroom, two bathroom detached house of 150sq m (1,615sq ft) on 0.08 hectare (0.2 acres) of lawned gardens located in an established and highly sought-after residential area. Downstairs includes two reception rooms and a large conservatory overlooking a 22.9m (75ft) long rear garden.

Asking € 895,000

Sold € 900,000

Difference1%

Agent DNG Rock Road

19A Sydney Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

19A Sydney Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom Edwardian redbrick mid-terrace house extending to 156sq m (1,690sq ft). Completely modernised inside, the property is entirely open-plan at ground floor level and includes streamlined fitted units in the living room and underfloor heating. The courtyard to the rear is part-decked and part-tiled with room for seating.

Asking € 925,000

Sold € 873,000

Difference-6%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Pilgrim’s Rest, Leopardstown Road, Sandyford, Dublin 18

Pilgrim’s Rest, Leopardstown Road, Sandyford, Dublin 18

Bespoke three-bedroom, three-bathroom detached house of 222.97sq m (2,400sq ft) capped by a distinctive zinc roof and enclosed by a modern rendered finish with wooden slatted detail. Contemporary accommodation located within a short distance of Sandyford village, the Sandyford Business District (SBD), the M50 motorway and Luas green line stop at Glencairn.

Asking € 930,000

Sold € 900,000

Difference-3%

Agent Lisney Dundrum

10 Yellow Walls Road, Malahide, Co Dublin

10 Yellow Walls Road, Malahide, Co Dublin

Detached three-bedroom bungalow of 97sq m (1,044 sq ft) with office/study, partially-converted attic space, and garage located within a short distance of Malahide Castle, Malahide village, Dublin Airport and the M1/M50 motorways. The property, which is in need of full refurbishment, is complemented by a private south-facing 70 m(230ft) long rear garden, offering scope for an extension, subject to planning permission.

Asking € 850,000

Sold € 880,000

Difference4%

Agent DNG Fairview

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, December 2020/January 2021