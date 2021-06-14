What sold for about €900,000 in Dublin and Cork

21 Killeen Road, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

This three-bedroom, mid-terrace, Victorian redbrick of 120.7sq m (1,299 sq ft) has a living /kitchen/ dining room which was extended and opens out to a west-facing, rear courtyard garden. It is a five-minute walk to the centre of Ranelagh village with amenities including schools, shopping and Luas stops nearby.

Asking: €845,000

Sold: €900,000

Difference: +7%

Agent: DNG

“Willow” 102 Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

This four-bedroom, detached house of 175sq m (1,884sq ft) is in a cul-de-sac just off the Howth Road with off-street parking to the front and a planted garden to the rear. It is within walking distance of amenities in Killester and close to the seafront in Clontarf and transport links including the Dart. The garden is easily managed and ample off street parking is available to the front.

Asking: €895,000

Sold: €900,000

Difference: +1%

Agent: Gallagher Quigley

11 Cornelscourt Hill Road,Foxrock,Dublin 18

This three-bedroom detached property is 142 sq m (1,528 sq ft) and also has an attic conversion of 37.1sq m (400 sq ft). To the front, it has a graveled driveway with parking for several cars. And to the rear, it has a garden with decking. It is a 10-minute walk to Cornelscourt shopping centre and close to the N11 and M50 motorways.

Asking: €825,000

Sold: €890,000

Difference: +8%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Foxrock

Carysfort Cottage,148 Carysfort Park,Blackrock,Co. Dublin

This five-bedroom house of 211sq m (2,271sq ft) has off-street parking and two entrances. It is close to a park and is a short walk to amenities including local primary schools as well as secondary schools and University College Dublin. The N11, with bus services to the city centre, is a 15-minute walk and the property is close to shopping centres in Blackrock and Stillorgan.

Asking: €995,000

Sold: €912,736.00

Difference: -8%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Blackrock

Fernhurst, Raheen, Model Farm Road, Cork City

This five-bedroom detached house of 226m (2,430 sq ft) stands on a 0.33-acre, landscaped garden with lawns, shurrbery, vegetable plots and a patio. Built in 2007, it is close to amenities and the South Link ring road network, with access to Cork University Hospital, Ballincollig Town Centre and Bishopstown shopping centre.

Asking: €765,000

Sold: €900,000

Difference: +18%

Agent: Frank V Murphy & Co

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register April/May/June 2021