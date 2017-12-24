What sold for about €770K in Portobello, Goatstown, Monkstown and Stepaside
Three of the five properties sold for above their asking price
2 Ovoca Road, in Portobello, Dublin 8, had an asking price of €650,000 and sold for €775,000
2 Ovoca Road, Portobello, Dublin 8
Terraced three-bedroom house in sought -after location with a split-level interior of approximately 119sq m (1,287 sq ft). Garden-level kitchen opens to a large square diningroom complete with fitted bookshelves and woodburning stove.
Asking: €650,000
Sold: €775,000
Difference: + 19%
Agent: Property Partners O’Brien Swaine
9 Drummartin Close, Goatstown, Dublin 14
Three-bedroom semi in a quiet cul de sac. The renovated house has 117sq m (1,259sq ft) of living space decorated in a neutral style and with plenty of built-in storage. Mature back garden and good off-street parking.
Asking: €695,000
Sold: €780,000
Difference: +12%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
81 Windsor Drive, Monkstown, Co Dublin
Refurbished three-bedroom redbrick semi with a showhouse interior that includes a sizeable and light-filled eat-in kitchen. Dating from the 1960s, the house has a small back garden and good off-street parking in front.
Asking: €695,000
Sold: €762,500
Difference: +10%
Agent: DNG
56 Oaklands Park, Sandymount, Dublin 4
Four-bedroom semi-detached house in need of refurbishment but with scope to extend into the attic. The Edwardian house has 135sq m (1,453sq ft) and a small walled garden to the rear.
Asking: 795,000
Sold: €750,000
Difference: - 6%
Agent: Bennetts
2 Stepaside Lane, Stepaside, Dublin 18
Detached five-bedroom house that is one of three in the village of Stepaside. A-rated home with 260sq m (2,799 sq ft) of living space.
Asking: €895,000
Sold: €770,000
Difference: -14%
Agent: Hunters
Prices sourced from the Property Price Register Nov -Dec 2017