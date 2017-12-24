What sold for about €770K in Portobello, Goatstown, Monkstown and Stepaside

2 Ovoca Road, Portobello, Dublin 8

Terraced three-bedroom house in sought -after location with a split-level interior of approximately 119sq m (1,287 sq ft). Garden-level kitchen opens to a large square diningroom complete with fitted bookshelves and woodburning stove.

Asking: €650,000

Sold: €775,000

Difference: + 19%

Agent: Property Partners O’Brien Swaine

9 Drummartin Close, Goatstown, Dublin 14

Three-bedroom semi in a quiet cul de sac. The renovated house has 117sq m (1,259sq ft) of living space decorated in a neutral style and with plenty of built-in storage. Mature back garden and good off-street parking.

Asking: €695,000

Sold: €780,000

Difference: +12%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

81 Windsor Drive, Monkstown, Co Dublin

Refurbished three-bedroom redbrick semi with a showhouse interior that includes a sizeable and light-filled eat-in kitchen. Dating from the 1960s, the house has a small back garden and good off-street parking in front.

Asking: €695,000

Sold: €762,500

Difference: +10%

Agent: DNG

56 Oaklands Park, Sandymount, Dublin 4

Four-bedroom semi-detached house in need of refurbishment but with scope to extend into the attic. The Edwardian house has 135sq m (1,453sq ft) and a small walled garden to the rear.

Asking: 795,000

Sold: €750,000

Difference: - 6%

Agent: Bennetts

2 Stepaside Lane, Stepaside, Dublin 18

Detached five-bedroom house that is one of three in the village of Stepaside. A-rated home with 260sq m (2,799 sq ft) of living space.

Asking: €895,000

Sold: €770,000

Difference: -14%

Agent: Hunters

Prices sourced from the Property Price Register Nov -Dec 2017