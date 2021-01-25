What sold for about €750k in Dublin city and county

29 Holly Park Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Detached five-bedroom, three-bathroom house of 188sq m (2,023sq ft) with a two-storey side extension, and a mature rear garden extending to 27m (88ft) in length. Located in a much sought-after residential area within a short distance of the villages of Deansgrange and Blackrock.

Asking €785,000

Sold €750,000

Difference -4%

Agent Beirne & Wise

1 Prospect Lodge, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Newly built detached two-bedroom house extending to 104sq m (1,119sq ft). Developed as part of a boutique residential scheme on an infill site off Temple Road in Blackrock, the property’s open-plan accommodation is complemented by a private courtyard to the rear and two car parking spaces. Blackrock and Monkstown villages are situated just 500m and 2km away respectively.

Asking €850,000

Sold €735,862

Difference -13%

Agent Savills New Homes

17 Seaview Park, Shankill, Co Dublin

Detached four-bedroom bungalow of 148sq m (1,593sq ft) in turnkey condition following a full refurbishment, reconfiguration and upgrade by the vendors. The property has gardens to the front and rear, parking for several cars and is located in a quiet cul de sac within walking distance of Shankill village

Asking €675,000

Sold €738,039

Difference 9%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Bray

La Vista, 1 La Vista Avenue, Sutton, Dublin 13

Four-bedroom semi-detached house situated on the corner of La Vista Avenue and Strand Road. While in need of modernisation, the property offers enviable sea views across Sutton Creek towards Bull Island and Dublin Bay.

Asking €800,000

Sold €750,000

Difference -6%

Agent JB Kelly

1 Mountpleasant Square, Ranelagh, Dublin 6

Three-bedroom end-of-terrace period house extending to 202sq m (2,174sq ft). Located in one of Dublin’s most sought-after addresses, the property is divided into two dwellings over three floors and is in need of modernisation.

Asking €725,000

Sold €740,000

Difference 2%

Agent Galvin Property & Finance

