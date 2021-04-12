What sold for about €725,000 in Dublin 5, 6W, 9, 14 and beyond?

371 Howth Road, Raheny, Dublin 5

Three-bedroomed semi-detached house (130sq m/1,399sq ft) located on quiet tree-lined avenue off the Howth Road. The house has a garage to the side offering the potential for conversion, while the attic which has been converted already has its own en suite bathroom. The property has a landscaped rear garden and off-street parking to the front.

Asking: €650,000

Sold: €707,000

Difference: 9%

Agent: JB Kelly

10 Ashfield Park, Terenure, Dublin 6W

Four-bedroom, three-bathroom Victorian-style terraced redbrick (153sq m/1,647sq ft) with bay windows and numerous original features including rosettes, cornices and white marble fireplace. In need of renovation but has a large attic accessed by stairs. Well-located within walking distance of local schools and Bushy Park.

Asking: €695,000

Sold: €717,500

Difference: 3%

Agent: Herman White Estates

4 Whitworth Place, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

Three-bedroom, three-bathroom terraced over-basement Victorian house (160sq m/1,722sq ft) overlooking the Royal Canal. The property is presented in turnkey condition, and includes custom-fitted units and an island counter in the kitchen, with access through French doors to the landscaped rear garden. There is a tiled pedestrian path to the front door bordered by wrought iron railings.

Asking: €725,000

Sold: €725,000

Difference: 0%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Drumcondra

60 Weston Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

Five-bedroom semi-detached house (124sq m/1,335sq ft) presented in walk-in condition and complemented by a 52m (170ft) long rear garden. The property has a side entrance offering the potential to extend subject to planning permission. The house is well-located within a short walk of the Luas Green line stop in Dundrum and Dundrum Town Centre.

Asking: €740,000

Sold: €710,000

Difference: -4%

Agent: Beirne & Wise (Churchtown)

52 Wynberg Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Four-bedroom semi-detached house (137sq m/1,475sq ft) located within a much sought-after residential area within close proximity to Blackrock and Monkstown villages. The accommodation is complemented by a meticulously maintained rear garden with lawn, mature shrubs, plants, trees and a private patio.

Asking: €745,000

Sold: €725,000

Difference: -3%

Agent: Sherry Fitzgerald Blackrock



Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, February/March 2021