What sold for about €725,000 in Dublin 5, 6W, 9, 14 and beyond?
Three, four and five-bed homes in Terenure, Drumcondra, Churchtown and Blackrock
371 Howth Road, Raheny, Dublin 5
Three-bedroomed semi-detached house (130sq m/1,399sq ft) located on quiet tree-lined avenue off the Howth Road. The house has a garage to the side offering the potential for conversion, while the attic which has been converted already has its own en suite bathroom. The property has a landscaped rear garden and off-street parking to the front.
Asking: €650,000
Sold: €707,000
Difference: 9%
Agent: JB Kelly
10 Ashfield Park, Terenure, Dublin 6W
Four-bedroom, three-bathroom Victorian-style terraced redbrick (153sq m/1,647sq ft) with bay windows and numerous original features including rosettes, cornices and white marble fireplace. In need of renovation but has a large attic accessed by stairs. Well-located within walking distance of local schools and Bushy Park.
Asking: €695,000
Sold: €717,500
Difference: 3%
Agent: Herman White Estates
4 Whitworth Place, Drumcondra, Dublin 9
Three-bedroom, three-bathroom terraced over-basement Victorian house (160sq m/1,722sq ft) overlooking the Royal Canal. The property is presented in turnkey condition, and includes custom-fitted units and an island counter in the kitchen, with access through French doors to the landscaped rear garden. There is a tiled pedestrian path to the front door bordered by wrought iron railings.
Asking: €725,000
Sold: €725,000
Difference: 0%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Drumcondra
60 Weston Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14
Five-bedroom semi-detached house (124sq m/1,335sq ft) presented in walk-in condition and complemented by a 52m (170ft) long rear garden. The property has a side entrance offering the potential to extend subject to planning permission. The house is well-located within a short walk of the Luas Green line stop in Dundrum and Dundrum Town Centre.
Asking: €740,000
Sold: €710,000
Difference: -4%
Agent: Beirne & Wise (Churchtown)
52 Wynberg Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin
Four-bedroom semi-detached house (137sq m/1,475sq ft) located within a much sought-after residential area within close proximity to Blackrock and Monkstown villages. The accommodation is complemented by a meticulously maintained rear garden with lawn, mature shrubs, plants, trees and a private patio.
Asking: €745,000
Sold: €725,000
Difference: -3%
Agent: Sherry Fitzgerald Blackrock
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, February/March 2021