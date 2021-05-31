What sold for about €700,000 in Dublin and Cork

66 Whatley Place, Kilmacud Road Upper, Stillorgan, Co Dublin

This four-bedroom, end-of-terrace home of 136sq m (1,463sq ft) has a west-facing rear garden with parking for two cars to the front. It is within walking distance of Stillorgan village and local amenities include tennis and GAA clubs, and primary and secondary schools. Transport links include the Luas at Stillorgan and bus routes at the N11. Annual service charge is €1,013.64.

Asking: €675,000

Sold: €710,000

Difference: 5%

Agent: Hunters Estate Agents

11 The Meadows, Blackrock, Co Dublin.

11 The Meadows, Blackrock, Co Dublin

This three-bedroom, semi-detached house of 124sq m (1,335sq ft) is in a cul-de-sac just off Newtownpark Avenue. It has a paved front garden with parking for two cars, a landscaped rear garden with evening sun, and is within walking of Blackrock amenities. Local transport includes Dart, Dublin bus links and Aircoach.

Asking: €725,000

Sold: €705,000

Difference: -3%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Blackrock

2 Glen Drive, The Park, Cabinteely, Dublin 18.

2 Glen Drive, The Park, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

This five-bedroom detached house of 115sq m (1,237sq ft) overlooks Cabinteely Park and is within walking distance of Cabinteely village and Cornelscourt shopping centre. Three of the bedrooms are on the ground floor. The rear, westerly-facing garden has a large patio and a raised lawn while the front garden provides off-street parking.

Asking: €695,000

Sold: €695,000

Difference: 0%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Foxrock

8 St Canice’s Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 11.

8 St Canice’s Road, Glasnevin, Dublin 11

This four-bedroom semi-detached house of 136sq m (1,463sq ft) retains many original features including picture rails, coving and fire places. It has a spacious kitchen and breakfast room to the rear, overlooking a 130ft, south-facing garden which backs on to Glasnevin Lawn Tennis Club. It is within walking of amenities including Griffith Park, the Botanic Gardens, schools and colleges.

Asking: €675,000

Sold: €690,000

Difference: +2%

Agent: MoveHome

Waters Edge/Lake View, Lissarda, Co Cork.

Waters Edge/Lake View, Ballytrasna, Lissarda, Co Cork

This detached house of 363sq m (3,900 sq ft) has four en suite bedrooms and three reception rooms with sold oak floors throughout. It sits on 1.5 acres and is a 20-minute drive from Cork city. Overlooking the River Lee, it has landscaped gardens with a large terrace, double detached garage and a green house.

Asking: €750,000

Sold: €700,000

Difference: -7%

Agent: OM2

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, March/April/May 2021