What sold for about €660k in Dalkey, Blackrock, Raheny and Ashford

10 Termon, Castle Street, Dalkey, Co Dublin

Set in a quiet development off Dalkey’s Castle Street, this renovated two-bedroom semi-detached townhouse is an ideal trade-down buy.

Asking €695,000

Sold €660,000

Difference -5%

Agent Hunters

9 Ardmeen Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Five-bedroom detached house with about 180sq m (1,937sq ft) of living space in need of updating. There is some scope to extend to the rear.

Asking €695,000

Sold €660,000

Difference -5%

Agent Allen & Jacobs

79 St Assam’s Avenue, Raheny, Dublin 5

1950s four-bedroom semi-detached house in need of refurbishment with scope to extend into a large garage to the side of the house.

Asking €590,000

Sold €655,000

Difference 11%

Agent Flynn & Associates

35 Maxwell Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6

Spacious three-bedroom semi-detached house of 113 sq m in need of some updating. There’s a small paved garden to the rear.

Asking €650,000

Sold €650,000

Difference None

Agent Lisney

Hilltop, Croncroe, Ashford, Co Wicklow

Three-bedroom cottage on 1.6 hectares (4 acres) just outside Ashford with countryside views. About 180sq m (1,937sq ft) of living space in turnkey condition.

Asking €745,000

Sold €650,000

Difference -13%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Oct/Nov 2019