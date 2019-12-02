What sold for about €660k in Dalkey, Blackrock, Raheny and Ashford

Budget bought a D5 fixer-upper, turnkey two-bed in Dalkey and 4-acre spread in Wicklow

10 Termon, Castle Street, in Dalkey, Co Dublin sold for €660,000

10 Termon, Castle Street, Dalkey, Co Dublin 
Set in a quiet development off Dalkey’s Castle Street, this renovated two-bedroom semi-detached townhouse is an ideal trade-down buy. 
Asking €695,000 
Sold €660,000 
Difference -5% 
Agent Hunters

9 Ardmeen Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin
9 Ardmeen Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin 
Five-bedroom detached house with about 180sq m (1,937sq ft) of living space in need of updating. There is some scope to extend to the rear. 
Asking €695,000 
Sold €660,000 
Difference -5% 
Agent Allen & Jacobs

79 St Assam’s Avenue, Raheny, Dublin 5
79 St Assam’s Avenue, Raheny, Dublin 5 
1950s four-bedroom semi-detached house in need of refurbishment with scope to extend into a large garage to the side of the house. 
Asking €590,000 
Sold €655,000 
Difference 11% 
Agent Flynn & Associates

35 Maxwell Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6
35 Maxwell Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6 
Spacious three-bedroom semi-detached house of 113 sq m in need of some updating. There’s a small paved garden to the rear. 
Asking €650,000 
Sold €650,000 
Difference None 
Agent Lisney

Hilltop, Croncroe, Ashford, Co Wicklow
Hilltop, Croncroe, Ashford, Co Wicklow
Three-bedroom cottage on 1.6 hectares (4 acres) just outside Ashford with countryside views. About 180sq m (1,937sq ft) of living space in turnkey condition. 
Asking €745,000 
Sold €650,000 
Difference -13%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Oct/Nov 2019