What sold for about €660k in Dalkey, Blackrock, Raheny and Ashford
Budget bought a D5 fixer-upper, turnkey two-bed in Dalkey and 4-acre spread in Wicklow
10 Termon, Castle Street, in Dalkey, Co Dublin sold for €660,000
10 Termon, Castle Street, Dalkey, Co Dublin
Set in a quiet development off Dalkey’s Castle Street, this renovated two-bedroom semi-detached townhouse is an ideal trade-down buy.
Asking €695,000
Sold €660,000
Difference -5%
Agent Hunters
9 Ardmeen Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin
Five-bedroom detached house with about 180sq m (1,937sq ft) of living space in need of updating. There is some scope to extend to the rear.
Asking €695,000
Sold €660,000
Difference -5%
Agent Allen & Jacobs
79 St Assam’s Avenue, Raheny, Dublin 5
1950s four-bedroom semi-detached house in need of refurbishment with scope to extend into a large garage to the side of the house.
Asking €590,000
Sold €655,000
Difference 11%
Agent Flynn & Associates
35 Maxwell Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6
Spacious three-bedroom semi-detached house of 113 sq m in need of some updating. There’s a small paved garden to the rear.
Asking €650,000
Sold €650,000
Difference None
Agent Lisney
Hilltop, Croncroe, Ashford, Co Wicklow
Three-bedroom cottage on 1.6 hectares (4 acres) just outside Ashford with countryside views. About 180sq m (1,937sq ft) of living space in turnkey condition.
Asking €745,000
Sold €650,000
Difference -13%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Oct/Nov 2019