What sold for about €620,000 in Dublin and Galway

9 Monaloe Park Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin

This four-bedroom house of 140sq m (1,507sq ft) is located just off the Cabinteely end of Clonkeen Road and has easy access to playing fields and sports clubs, schools and amenities as well as to Cornelscourt shopping centre. To the front it has a lawn, off-street parking and access to a garage. To the rear there is a private 45ft garden.

Asking: €595,000

Sold: €620,000

Difference: +4%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Dun Laoghaire

44 Terenure Road North, Terenure, Dublin 6w.

44 Terenure Road North, Terenure, Dublin 6w

This three-bedroom, redbrick terraced house of 90sq m (969 sq ft) comes with planning permission for a two-storey extension and attic conversion. It has a landscaped rear garden with a westerly aspect and is close to village amenities including delicatessens, coffee shops, restaurants and pubs, and is served by regular transport links to to the city centre.

Asking: €625,000

Sold: €620,000

Difference: -1%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Terenure

14 Phoenix Court, Castleknock, Dublin 15.

14 Phoenix Court, Castleknock, Dublin 15

This four-bedroom, semi-detached house has a floor area of 143 sq m (1,539 sq ft) with a contemporary kitchen extension. In a mature development, it is within walking distance of Castleknock village and is close to Castleknock train station and Phoenix Park, and is a short drive from the M50 motorway, Dublin Airport and Blanchardstown shopping centre.

Asking: €565,000

Sold: €615,000

Difference: +9%

Agent: Flynn & Associates Castleknock

102 Whitebarn Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14.

102 Whitebarn Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

This four-bedroom, semi-detached house of 162sq m (1,744sq ft) has a 90ft sunny rear garden with mature apple trees and cobble-lock driveway to the front with a garage. It is close to Churchtown amenities as well as Nutgrove and Dundrum shopping centres. Schools are within walking distance and Marlay Park is close by, as are public transport links.

Asking: €549,000

Sold: €615,000

Difference: +12%

Agent: Murphy Mullan Estate Agents

Glenhof, Forramoyle East, Barna, Co Galway.

Glenhof, Forramoyle East, Barna, Co Galway

This five/six bedroom detached house is 295.3sq m (3,179sq ft) and is set on 0.4 acres. Built in 2005, the house is accessed through electric gates and has a large, brick driveway and lawn to the front. To the rear there is a garden with patio, decking, lawn, large garden shed and garage. It is within walking distance of the seaside village of Barna while Galway city is six miles (9.6km) away.

Asking: €615,000

Sold: €611,500

Difference: -1%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Galway

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, March/April/May 2021