What sold for about €585k in D14, Templeogue, Malahide and Glenageary

13 Barton Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14

Sunny three-bedroom semi-detached house with garage and the benefit of a 22.8m (75ft) back garden. In need of a refresh throughout.

Asking €550,000

Sold €585,000

Difference 6%

Agent Hunters

30 Willington Avenue, Templeogue, Dublin 6W

30 Willington Avenue, Templeogue, Dublin 6W

Four-bedroom semi-detached house with considerable scope to extend into the adjoining garage. Dated interior but a good-sized back garden.

Asking €545,000

Sold €585,000

Difference 7%

Agent Quillsen

12 Castle Downs Croft, Malahide, Co Dublin

12 Castle Downs Croft, Malahide, Co Dublin

Four-bed semi-detached house of about 150sq m (1,614sq ft), in a cul-de-sac setting with a landscaped back garden. Turnkey condition with quality built-in storage.

Asking €590,000

Sold €580,000

Difference -2%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

101 Ardilaun, Portmarnock, Co Dublin

101 Ardilaun, Portmarnock, Co Dublin

Sorohan-built four-bedroom semi-detached house in a quiet enclave off Carrickhill Road, close to shops.

Asking €575,000

Sold €580,000

Difference 1%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

22 Glenageary Woods Glenageary, Co Dublin

22 Glenageary Woods Glenageary, Co Dublin

Four-bedroom detached house of about 140sq m (1,506sq ft), in need of refurbishment but with original features such as parquet flooring. Sunny walled back garden.

Asking €625,000

Sold €575,000

Difference -8%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, Sept/Oct 2019