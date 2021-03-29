What sold for about €550,000 in Dublin 3, 6W, 14 and beyond?

3 Auburn House, 118 Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Three-bedroom, three-bathroom, end-of-terrace townhouse presented in turn-key condition. The property extends to 126sq m (1,140sq ft) and is situated within the grounds of a period home with landscaped communal gardens within a short walk of both Clontarf promenade and Killester village.

Asking: €550,000

Sold: €545,000

Difference: -1%

Agent: REA Grimes Clontarf

38 The Cloisters, Mount Tallant, Terenure, Dublin 6W: close to the villages of Terenure, Harold’s Cross and Rathgar

Three-bedroom, semi-detached house with attic conversion complemented by a large low-maintenance rear garden, off-street parking to the front, and a side entrance. The property is well-located in close proximity to the villages of Terenure, Harold’s Cross and Rathgar and within easy reach of Dublin city centre.

Asking: €490,000

Sold: €536,000

Difference: 9%

Agent: Quillsen

78A Beaumont Avenue, Churchtown, Dublin 14: a three-bedroom semi-detached house of 90sq m

78A Beaumont Avenue, Churchtown, Dublin 14

Three-bedroom semi-detached house of 90sq m (969sq ft) with west-facing rear garden (45ft) and off-street parking. Presented in walk-in condition, the property is conveniently located close to both Churchtown and Dundrum, and within walking distance of the Luas Green line stop at Dundrum.

Asking: €530,000

Sold: €550,000

Difference: 4%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Dundrum

30 The Warren, Malahide, Co Dublin: south-facing rear garden

30 The Warren, Malahide, Co Dublin

Four-bedroom, three-bathroom semi-detached house (124sq m/1,335sq ft) with south-facing rear garden. The property is located in a quiet traffic-free cul de sac in a mature estate with a number of green open spaces.

Asking: €565,000

Sold: €560,000

Difference: -1%

Agent: Noel Kelly Auctioneers

3 Dooroge Woods, Ballyboughal, Co Dublin: in sought-after development of just 37 houses

3 Dooroge Woods, Ballyboughal, Co Dublin

Detached four-bedroom, three-bathroom house on a large site within a much sought-after development of just 37 houses in Ballyboughal village. Built in 2016, the house has a number of extras including a utility room, two large reception rooms, a newly fitted kitchen island, and a fully-landscaped rear garden.

Asking: €565,000

Sold: €565,000

Difference: 0%

Agent: Kevin Flanigan Estates

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, March 2021