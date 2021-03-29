What sold for about €550,000 in Dublin 3, 6W, 14 and beyond?

Three-bed houses in Clontarf and Terenure and four-beds in Malahide and Ballyboughal

3 Auburn House, 118 Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3: extends to 126sq m

3 Auburn House, 118 Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3: extends to 126sq m

 

3 Auburn House, 118 Howth Road, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Three-bedroom, three-bathroom, end-of-terrace townhouse presented in turn-key condition. The property extends to 126sq m (1,140sq ft) and is situated within the grounds of a period home with landscaped communal gardens within a short walk of both Clontarf promenade and Killester village.

Asking: €550,000

Sold: €545,000

Difference: -1%

Agent: REA Grimes Clontarf

38 The Cloisters, Mount Tallant, Terenure, Dublin 6W: close to the villages of Terenure, Harold’s Cross and Rathgar
38 The Cloisters, Mount Tallant, Terenure, Dublin 6W: close to the villages of Terenure, Harold’s Cross and Rathgar

38 The Cloisters, Mount Tallant, Terenure, Dublin 6W

Three-bedroom, semi-detached house with attic conversion complemented by a large low-maintenance rear garden, off-street parking to the front, and a side entrance. The property is well-located in close proximity to the villages of Terenure, Harold’s Cross and Rathgar and within easy reach of Dublin city centre.

Asking: €490,000

Sold: €536,000

Difference: 9%

Agent: Quillsen

78A Beaumont Avenue, Churchtown, Dublin 14: a three-bedroom semi-detached house of 90sq m
78A Beaumont Avenue, Churchtown, Dublin 14: a three-bedroom semi-detached house of 90sq m

78A Beaumont Avenue, Churchtown, Dublin 14

Three-bedroom semi-detached house of 90sq m (969sq ft) with west-facing rear garden (45ft) and off-street parking. Presented in walk-in condition, the property is conveniently located close to both Churchtown and Dundrum, and within walking distance of the Luas Green line stop at Dundrum.

Asking: €530,000

Sold: €550,000

Difference: 4%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Dundrum

30 The Warren, Malahide, Co Dublin: south-facing rear garden
30 The Warren, Malahide, Co Dublin: south-facing rear garden

30 The Warren, Malahide, Co Dublin

Four-bedroom, three-bathroom semi-detached house (124sq m/1,335sq ft) with south-facing rear garden. The property is located in a quiet traffic-free cul de sac in a mature estate with a number of green open spaces.

Asking: €565,000

Sold: €560,000

Difference: -1%

Agent: Noel Kelly Auctioneers

3 Dooroge Woods, Ballyboughal, Co Dublin: in sought-after development of just 37 houses
3 Dooroge Woods, Ballyboughal, Co Dublin: in sought-after development of just 37 houses

3 Dooroge Woods, Ballyboughal, Co Dublin

Detached four-bedroom, three-bathroom house on a large site within a much sought-after development of just 37 houses in Ballyboughal village. Built in 2016, the house has a number of extras including a utility room, two large reception rooms, a newly fitted kitchen island, and a fully-landscaped rear garden.

Asking: €565,000

Sold: €565,000

Difference: 0%

Agent: Kevin Flanigan Estates

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, March 2021

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.