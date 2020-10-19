What sold for about €540k in south Dublin, north Wicklow and Cork city

101 Landscape Park, Churchtown, Dublin 14

Three-bed mid-terrace house extending to 119sq m (1,281sq ft) with 35m (114ft) garden and large patio to the rear. Recently remodelled and presented in walk-in condition, the property is located within a short distance of Dundrum Town Centre.

Asking price €540,000

Sold €540,000

Difference 0%

Agent Beirne & Wise (Churchtown)

25 Seaview Park, Shankill, Co Dublin

Detached three-bed bungalow of 140sq m (1,507sq ft) overlooking a large green area within a mature residential estate at the northern end of Shankill.

Asking price €525,000

Sold €537,000

Difference 2%

Agent Wyse Estate Agents

Apartment 9, The Birch, Carysfort Hall, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Two-bedroom dual aspect apartment of 96sq m (1,033sq ft) located on the first floor of the much sought-after Carysfort Hall development. Number 9 overlooks Carysfort Park and UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Asking price €495,000

Sold €545,000

Difference 10%

Agent Janet Carroll Estate Agents

18 Drummin Rise, Delgany Wood, Delgany, Co Wicklow

Detached four-bed, three-bath house located within a short walk of both Delgany and Greystones villages. 161sq m (1,734sq ft) of living space, including the attic conversion, or 133sq m (1,434sq ft) excluding the attic.

Asking €575,000

Sold €540,000

Difference -6%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald (Greystones)

Silverhill, 8 Laburnum Park, Model Farm Road, Co Cork

Recently renovated two-bed bungalow extending to 124sq m (1,335sq ft) with mature landscaped gardens to the front and rear, a large gravel driveway and garage. Located within walking distance of Cork University Hospital, Bons Secours Hospital, St Catherine’s school, UCC, and in close proximity to Cork city centre.

Asking price €495,000

Sold €535,000

Difference 8%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Cork

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register Sep/Oct 2020