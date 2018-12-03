What sold for about €525k in Skerries, Rialto, Bray and Kilkenny

Menton House, 9 New Street, Skerries, Co Dublin

Light-filled three-bedroom terraced period house with about 120sq m (1,292sq ft) of living space including two reception rooms. Attractive town garden to the rear.

Asking: €525,000

Sold: €525,000

Difference: None

Agent: REA Grimes

122 Whitebarn Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14

Traditional three-bedroom house that has been partially updated, with a generous garden offering lots of scope to extend.

Asking: €595,000

Sold: €525,000

Difference: -12%

Agent: DNG

5 Herberton Park Rialto, Dublin 8

Three-bedroom terraced 1930s house with a sizeable 136sq m (1,464sq ft) of space including two reception rooms and a large attic room. Off-street parking and garden.

Asking: €535,000

Sold: €527,500

Difference: -1%

Agent: Beirne & Wise

Croghan, Kingsmill Road, Bray, Co Wicklow

Large four-bedroom semi-detached property located off Sidmonton Avenue and a short walk to the seafront. There is potential to extend into the garage to the side of the house.

Asking: €535,000

Sold: €524,000

Difference: -2%

Agent: DNG Bray



Duneda, 21 Glendine Court, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny

Modern four-bedroom detached house in a prime location backing on to the 18th fairway of Kilkenny Golf Club. Planning permission to rebuild.

Asking: €550,000

Sold: €520,000

Difference: -5%

Agent: DNG Ella Dunphy

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, November 2018