What sold for about €525k in Skerries, Rialto, Bray and Kilkenny

A town house near the sea, a 1930s home in Rialto, a dream golf course home and more

Menton House, a three-bedroom terraced period house in Skerries, Co Dublin, sold for its asking price of €525,000

Menton House, 9 New Street, Skerries, Co Dublin  
Light-filled three-bedroom terraced period house with about 120sq m (1,292sq ft) of living space including two reception rooms. Attractive town garden to the rear. 
Asking: €525,000 
Sold: €525,000 
Difference: None 
Agent: REA Grimes

122 Whitebarn Road, Churchtown, Dublin 14 
Traditional three-bedroom house that has been partially updated, with a generous garden offering lots of scope to extend. 
Asking: €595,000 
Sold: €525,000 
Difference: -12% 
Agent: DNG

5 Herberton Park Rialto, Dublin 8 
Three-bedroom terraced 1930s house with a sizeable 136sq m (1,464sq ft) of space including two reception rooms and a large attic room. Off-street parking and garden. 
Asking: €535,000 
Sold: €527,500 
Difference: -1% 
Agent: Beirne & Wise

Croghan, Kingsmill Road, Bray, Co Wicklow 
Large four-bedroom semi-detached property located off Sidmonton Avenue and a short walk to the seafront. There is potential to extend into the garage to the side of the house. 
Asking: €535,000 
Sold: €524,000 
Difference: -2% 
Agent: DNG Bray 
 

Duneda, 21 Glendine Court, Kilkenny, Co Kilkenny 
Modern four-bedroom detached house in a prime location backing on to the 18th fairway of Kilkenny Golf Club. Planning permission to rebuild. 
Asking: €550,000 
Sold: €520,000 
Difference: -5% 
Agent: DNG Ella Dunphy

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, November 2018