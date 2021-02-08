What sold for about €500k in Dublin’s most popular suburbs

An apartment in Dublin 4 and bijou terraced houses in Dublin 4, Glasthule and Malahide

1 Saint Helier’s Copse, Stillorgan Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

1 Saint Helier’s Copse, Stillorgan Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

 

1 Saint Helier’s Copse, Stillorgan Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin
Two-bedroom end-of-terrace house extending to 77sq m (829sq ft) located within an established, low-density and much sought-after scheme between the villages of Stillorgan and Blackrock. The house comes with off-street parking and as south-facing rear garden.
Asking € 495,000
Sold € 505,000
Difference 2%
Agent Lisney Blackrock

45 St Ann’s, Ailesbury Rd, Donnybrook, Dublin 4
45 St Ann’s, Ailesbury Rd, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

45 St Ann’s, Ailesbury Rd, Donnybrook, Dublin 4
Spacious one-bedroom apartment (78sq m/840sq ft) located on the second floor of mature residential development at the junction of Ailesbury Road and Anglesea Road. The property has a spacious south-facing balcony overlooking communal gardens while the scheme itself offers ample parking for residents.
Asking € 525,000
Sold € 500,000
Difference -5%
Agent Wyse Estate Agents

72 Home Villas, Donnybrook, Dublin 4
72 Home Villas, Donnybrook, Dublin 4

72 Home Villas, Donnybrook, Dublin 4
Two-bedroom mid-terraced redbrick house presented in walk-in condition. Located within a short walk of both Donnybrook village and Herbert Park, the property extends to 62sq m (667sq ft) is complemented by a south-west-facing rear patio and has the benefit of on-street parking.
Asking € 495,000
Sold € 506,000
Difference 2%
Agent Bennetts Sandymount

21 Findlater St, Glasthule, Co Dublin
21 Findlater St, Glasthule, Co Dublin

21 Findlater St, Glasthule, Co Dublin
Fully-renovated terraced two-bedroom house of 79.5sq m (856sq ft) with open-plan living/dining room, kitchen area with island counter, and tri-fold doors leading to private decked terrace. Located just a short walk from the Dart station at Sandycove/Glasthule, the People’s Park, and Dun Laoghaire’s town centre and pier.
Asking € 510,000
Sold € 512,500
Difference 0.49%
Agent OMD Estate Agents

5 Windsor Mews, St. Margaret’s Avenue, Malahide, Co Dublin
5 Windsor Mews, St. Margaret’s Avenue, Malahide, Co Dublin

5 Windsor Mews, St Margaret’s Avenue, Malahide, Co Dublin
Two-bedroom mid-terraced house located just 150m from the centre of Malahide village and 200m from Malahide Dart station. The property extends to 77sq m (829sq ft) and is in need of complete restoration following extensive fire damage.
Asking € 375,000
Sold € 487,750
Difference 30%
Agent Corry Estates

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, December 2020/January 2021

