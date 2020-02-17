What sold for about €500k in Ballsbridge, Dalkey, Sallynoggin and Lismore

This budget bought cosy townhouses, a D4 apartment and a Georgian house and barn

83 Shrewsbury Park, Ballsbridge, D4, sold for €500,000, 9 per cent below its asking price

83 Shrewsbury Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4 
Spacious two-bedroom apartment with balcony at garden level of this popular development. About 85sq m (914sq ft) of living space in need of a refresh. 
Asking: €550,000 
Sold: €500,000 
Difference: -9% 
Agent: Bergins

23 Temple Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin
23 Temple Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin 
Renovated two-bedroom townhouse with 64sq m (688sq ft) of living space. Quality features such as parquet flooring. Small suntrap yard to the rear. 
Asking: €525,000 
Sold: €500,000 
Difference: -5% 
Agent: Janet Carroll

12 Craiglands, Ardeevin Road, Dalkey
12 Craiglands, Ardeevin Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin 
Two-bedroom townhouse in a quiet development close to village centre and Dart. About 73sq m (786sq ft) of living space with tiled and timber floors. Patio garden. Asking: €510,000 
Sold: €500,000 
Difference: -2% 
Agent: Keary Estates

Westview, South Mall, Lismore
Westview, South Mall, Lismore, Co Waterford  
Handsome, spacious 1830s semi-detached Georgian house in heritage village, in turnkey condition, with a walled garden and 100sq m (1,076sq ft) converted barn. 
Asking: €525,000 
Sold: €500,000 
Difference: -5% 
Agent: Brian Gleeson Property

198a Pearse Road, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin
198A Pearse Road, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin 
Three-bedroom semi-detached house of about 116sq m (1,249sq ft) with stairs leading to a spacious attic room suitable as a playroom or home office. 
Asking: €420,000 
Sold: €505,000   
Difference: 20% 
Agent: Moovingo

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, January 2020