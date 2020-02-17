What sold for about €500k in Ballsbridge, Dalkey, Sallynoggin and Lismore
This budget bought cosy townhouses, a D4 apartment and a Georgian house and barn
83 Shrewsbury Park, Ballsbridge, D4, sold for €500,000, 9 per cent below its asking price
83 Shrewsbury Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4
Spacious two-bedroom apartment with balcony at garden level of this popular development. About 85sq m (914sq ft) of living space in need of a refresh.
Asking: €550,000
Sold: €500,000
Difference: -9%
Agent: Bergins
23 Temple Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin
Renovated two-bedroom townhouse with 64sq m (688sq ft) of living space. Quality features such as parquet flooring. Small suntrap yard to the rear.
Asking: €525,000
Sold: €500,000
Difference: -5%
Agent: Janet Carroll
12 Craiglands, Ardeevin Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin
Two-bedroom townhouse in a quiet development close to village centre and Dart. About 73sq m (786sq ft) of living space with tiled and timber floors. Patio garden. Asking: €510,000
Sold: €500,000
Difference: -2%
Agent: Keary Estates
Westview, South Mall, Lismore, Co Waterford
Handsome, spacious 1830s semi-detached Georgian house in heritage village, in turnkey condition, with a walled garden and 100sq m (1,076sq ft) converted barn.
Asking: €525,000
Sold: €500,000
Difference: -5%
Agent: Brian Gleeson Property
198A Pearse Road, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom semi-detached house of about 116sq m (1,249sq ft) with stairs leading to a spacious attic room suitable as a playroom or home office.
Asking: €420,000
Sold: €505,000
Difference: 20%
Agent: Moovingo
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, January 2020