What sold for about €500k in Ballsbridge, Dalkey, Sallynoggin and Lismore

83 Shrewsbury Park, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Spacious two-bedroom apartment with balcony at garden level of this popular development. About 85sq m (914sq ft) of living space in need of a refresh.

Asking: €550,000

Sold: €500,000

Difference: -9%

Agent: Bergins

23 Temple Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin

23 Temple Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Renovated two-bedroom townhouse with 64sq m (688sq ft) of living space. Quality features such as parquet flooring. Small suntrap yard to the rear.

Asking: €525,000

Sold: €500,000

Difference: -5%

Agent: Janet Carroll

12 Craiglands, Ardeevin Road, Dalkey

12 Craiglands, Ardeevin Road, Dalkey, Co Dublin

Two-bedroom townhouse in a quiet development close to village centre and Dart. About 73sq m (786sq ft) of living space with tiled and timber floors. Patio garden. Asking: €510,000

Sold: €500,000

Difference: -2%

Agent: Keary Estates

Westview, South Mall, Lismore

Westview, South Mall, Lismore, Co Waterford

Handsome, spacious 1830s semi-detached Georgian house in heritage village, in turnkey condition, with a walled garden and 100sq m (1,076sq ft) converted barn.

Asking: €525,000

Sold: €500,000

Difference: -5%

Agent: Brian Gleeson Property

198a Pearse Road, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin

198A Pearse Road, Sallynoggin, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom semi-detached house of about 116sq m (1,249sq ft) with stairs leading to a spacious attic room suitable as a playroom or home office.

Asking: €420,000

Sold: €505,000

Difference: 20%

Agent: Moovingo

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, January 2020