What sold for about €475k in D18, Raheny, Terenure and Dunboyne
This budget bought semis in mature Dublin estates and a large four-bed home in Meath
8 Glencairn Grove, The Gallops, in Leopardstown, Dublin 18, sold for its guide price of €475,000
8 Glencairn Grove, The Gallops, Leopardstown, Dublin 18
Three-bedroom semi-detached house in a popular mature development. About 83sq m (893sq ft) of living space and a good-sized garden to the rear.
Asking €475,000
Sold €475,000
Difference None
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
85 St Assam’s Avenue, Raheny, Dublin 5
Three-bed fixer-upper with 108sq m (1,163sq ft) of living space in need of complete refurbishment but with plenty of scope to extend into the large back garden.
Asking €475,000
Sold €470,000
Difference -1%
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
69 Moyville, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
Three-bed semi in a cul-de-sac with about 124sq m (1,335sq ft). Well-designed interior with an open-plan living, dining and kitchen space opening to the back garden.
Asking €465,000
Sold €476,000
Difference 2%
Agent Lisney
96 The Cloisters, Terenure, Dublin 6W
Three-bedroom redbrick townhouse in need of some updating, located in a mature development off Mount Tallant Avenue.
Asking €450,000
Sold €460,000
Difference 2%
Agent Quillsen
1 The Grove, Lutterell Hall, Dunboyne, Co Meath
Detached four-bedroom house in a cul-de-sac setting close to Dunboyne village, with about 150sq m (1,615sq ft) of living space in walk-in condition.
Asking €475,000
Sold €477,000
Difference Negligible
Agent Sherry FitzGerald
Prices taken from the Residential Property Price Register, July 2019