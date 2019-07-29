What sold for about €475k in D18, Raheny, Terenure and Dunboyne

This budget bought semis in mature Dublin estates and a large four-bed home in Meath

8 Glencairn Grove, The Gallops, in Leopardstown, Dublin 18, sold for its guide price of €475,000

8 Glencairn Grove, The Gallops, Leopardstown, Dublin 18 
Three-bedroom semi-detached house in a popular mature development. About 83sq m (893sq ft) of living space and a good-sized garden to the rear. 
Asking €475,000 
Sold €475,000 
Difference None 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

85 St Assams Avenue, Raheny, Dublin 5
85 St Assam’s Avenue, Raheny, Dublin 5 
Three-bed fixer-upper with 108sq m (1,163sq ft) of living space in need of complete refurbishment but with plenty of scope to extend into the large back garden. 
Asking €475,000 
Sold €470,000 
Difference -1% 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

69 Moyville, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16
69 Moyville, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 
Three-bed semi in a cul-de-sac with about 124sq m (1,335sq ft). Well-designed interior with an open-plan living, dining and kitchen space opening to the back garden. 
Asking €465,000 
Sold €476,000 
Difference 2% 
Agent Lisney

96 The Cloisters, Terenure, Dublin 6W
96 The Cloisters, Terenure, Dublin 6W 
Three-bedroom redbrick townhouse in need of some updating, located in a mature development off Mount Tallant Avenue. 
Asking €450,000 
Sold €460,000 
Difference 2%  
Agent Quillsen

1 The Grove, Lutterell Hall, Dunboyne, Co Meath
1 The Grove, Lutterell Hall, Dunboyne, Co Meath 
Detached four-bedroom house in a cul-de-sac setting close to Dunboyne village, with about 150sq m (1,615sq ft) of living space in walk-in condition. 
Asking €475,000 
Sold €477,000 
Difference Negligible 
Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Prices taken from the Residential Property Price Register, July 2019