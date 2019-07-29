What sold for about €475k in D18, Raheny, Terenure and Dunboyne

8 Glencairn Grove, The Gallops, Leopardstown, Dublin 18

Three-bedroom semi-detached house in a popular mature development. About 83sq m (893sq ft) of living space and a good-sized garden to the rear.

Asking €475,000

Sold €475,000

Difference None

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

85 St Assam's Avenue, Raheny, Dublin 5

Three-bed fixer-upper with 108sq m (1,163sq ft) of living space in need of complete refurbishment but with plenty of scope to extend into the large back garden.

Asking €475,000

Sold €470,000

Difference -1%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

69 Moyville, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

Three-bed semi in a cul-de-sac with about 124sq m (1,335sq ft). Well-designed interior with an open-plan living, dining and kitchen space opening to the back garden.

Asking €465,000

Sold €476,000

Difference 2%

Agent Lisney

96 The Cloisters, Terenure, Dublin 6W

Three-bedroom redbrick townhouse in need of some updating, located in a mature development off Mount Tallant Avenue.

Asking €450,000

Sold €460,000

Difference 2%

Agent Quillsen

1 The Grove, Lutterell Hall, Dunboyne, Co Meath

Detached four-bedroom house in a cul-de-sac setting close to Dunboyne village, with about 150sq m (1,615sq ft) of living space in walk-in condition.

Asking €475,000

Sold €477,000

Difference Negligible

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

Prices taken from the Residential Property Price Register, July 2019