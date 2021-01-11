What sold for about €450,000 in Dublin, Kildare, Wicklow and Tipperary

76 Rockford Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Extended three-bedroom, two-bathroom mid-terraced house within an established residential estate situated that’s pretty much equidistant from the south Dublin villages of Blackrock, Deansgrange and Monkstown. Located in close proximity to numerous schools and a range of shops.

Asking €439,950

Sold €437,000

Difference -1%

Agent Churches

12 Oak House, Oakbury Court, Serpentine Avenue, Dublin 4.

Spacious two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located on the top floor of a much sought-after apartment scheme within a short walk of both Sandymount and Ballsbridge villages, and Lansdowne Dart station. This property has been well maintained but requires some updating.

Asking €425,000

Sold €456,000

Difference 7%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald Sandymount

8 Oldtown Close, Naas, Kildare.

Detached four-bedroom, three-bathroom house situated within a quiet cul de sac with views of the large parkland at nearby Monread Park. The property is presented in turnkey condition following a full renovation by the vendor and is complemented by a professionally-landscaped garden, wrought-iron gates and a cobble-lock driveway.

Asking €449,950

Sold €449,950

Difference 0%

Agent Appleton Property

Woodfield, Trooperstown, Roundwood, Co Wicklow.

Detached three-bedroom bungalow set on one acre of mature, landscaped gardens. The property’s attic offers room to extend while the detached garage could be converted for use as a home office, subject to planning permission.

Asking €475,000

Sold €450,000

Difference -5%

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

8 Gort Na Manach, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Detached five-bedroom, three-bathroom house in turnkey condition within a highly-popular residential scheme that’s convenient to Clonmel town centre and by-pass. The property is situated opposite the Poppyfield shopping centre and Clonmel Park Hotel.

Asking €430,000

Sold €430,000

Difference 0%

Agent PF Quirke & Co