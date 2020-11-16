What sold for about €425K in Dublin 5 and 7, Wicklow, Kildare and Cork
Stoneybatter redbrick, large homes in Ashford and Kilcullen, and a 19th century Castlehyde lodge
4 Rathmore Park, Raheny, Dublin 5, sold for €427,000 – 2 per cent above its asking price
4 Rathmore Park, Raheny, Dublin 5
Three-bedroom terraced house with parking to the front, side pedestrian access and walled rear garden, located just a five-minute walk from Raheny Dart station and within close proximity to local schools, parks and shops.
Asking €420,000
Sold €427,000
Difference 2%
Agent Smith & Butler Estates
100 Oxmantown Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7
Two-bedroom redbrick terraced house extending to 65.3sq m (703sq ft), recently redecorated and located within a short walk of Stoneybatter village, Phoenix Park and Dublin city centre.
Asking €395,000
Sold €420,000
Difference 6%
Agent The Property Shop
Phoenix 22 Ashford Downs, Ashford, Co Wicklow
Detached four-bedroom, two-bathroom house presented in turnkey condition with landscaped garden within walking distance of Mount Usher Gardens and Ashford village. A 45-minute commute from Dublin via the M11/N11.
Asking €450,000
Sold €425,000
Difference -6%
Agent McDonnell Properties
14 New Abbey, Castlemartin Lodge, Kilcullen, Co Kildare
Detached five-bedroom, five-bathroom house extending to 221.1sq m (2,380sq ft) with landscaped southeast-facing rear garden, cobblelock driveway and detached garage with electricity, set within a small development of large homes on the outskirts of Kilcullen town centre.
Asking €435,000
Sold €430,000
Difference -1%
Agent Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents
East Lodge, Castlehyde, Fermoy, Cork
Detached three-bedroom Tudor-style lodge extending to 177.4sq m (1,909sq ft). Built in 1830 as part of the Castlehyde Estate, the property retains numerous of its original features and sits on three-quarters of an acre.
Asking €350,000
Sold €435,000
Difference 24%
Agent Paul O’Driscoll