What sold for about €425K in Dublin 5 and 7, Wicklow, Kildare and Cork

Stoneybatter redbrick, large homes in Ashford and Kilcullen, and a 19th century Castlehyde lodge

4 Rathmore Park, Raheny, Dublin 5, sold for €427,000 – 2 per cent above its asking price

4 Rathmore Park, Raheny, Dublin 5, sold for €427,000 – 2 per cent above its asking price

 

4 Rathmore Park, Raheny, Dublin 5

Three-bedroom terraced house with parking to the front, side pedestrian access and walled rear garden, located just a five-minute walk from Raheny Dart station and within close proximity to local schools, parks and shops.   
Asking €420,000 
Sold €427,000 
Difference 2% 
Agent Smith & Butler Estates

100 Oxmantown Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7
100 Oxmantown Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

100 Oxmantown Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

Two-bedroom redbrick terraced house extending to 65.3sq m (703sq ft), recently redecorated and located within a short walk of Stoneybatter village, Phoenix Park and Dublin city centre. 
Asking €395,000 
Sold €420,000 
Difference 6% 
Agent The Property Shop

Phoenix, 22 Ashford Downs, Ashford, Co Wicklow
Phoenix, 22 Ashford Downs, Ashford, Co Wicklow

Phoenix 22 Ashford Downs, Ashford, Co Wicklow

Detached four-bedroom, two-bathroom house presented in turnkey condition with landscaped garden within walking distance of Mount Usher Gardens and Ashford village. A 45-minute commute from Dublin via the M11/N11. 
Asking €450,000 
Sold €425,000 
Difference -6% 
Agent McDonnell Properties

14 New Abbey, Castlemartin Lodge, Kilcullen, Co Kildare
14 New Abbey, Castlemartin Lodge, Kilcullen, Co Kildare

14 New Abbey, Castlemartin Lodge, Kilcullen, Co Kildare

Detached five-bedroom, five-bathroom house extending to 221.1sq m (2,380sq ft) with landscaped southeast-facing rear garden, cobblelock driveway and detached garage with electricity, set within a small development of large homes on the outskirts of Kilcullen town centre.  
Asking €435,000 
Sold €430,000 
Difference -1% 
Agent Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents

East Lodge, Castlehyde, Fermoy, Co Cork
East Lodge, Castlehyde, Fermoy, Co Cork

East Lodge, Castlehyde, Fermoy, Cork

Detached three-bedroom Tudor-style lodge extending to 177.4sq m (1,909sq ft). Built in 1830 as part of the Castlehyde Estate, the property retains numerous of its original features and sits on three-quarters of an acre. 
Asking €350,000 
Sold €435,000  
Difference 24% 
Agent Paul O’Driscoll

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.