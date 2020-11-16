What sold for about €425K in Dublin 5 and 7, Wicklow, Kildare and Cork

4 Rathmore Park, Raheny, Dublin 5

Three-bedroom terraced house with parking to the front, side pedestrian access and walled rear garden, located just a five-minute walk from Raheny Dart station and within close proximity to local schools, parks and shops.

Asking €420,000

Sold €427,000

Difference 2%

Agent Smith & Butler Estates

100 Oxmantown Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

100 Oxmantown Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

Two-bedroom redbrick terraced house extending to 65.3sq m (703sq ft), recently redecorated and located within a short walk of Stoneybatter village, Phoenix Park and Dublin city centre.

Asking €395,000

Sold €420,000

Difference 6%

Agent The Property Shop

Phoenix, 22 Ashford Downs, Ashford, Co Wicklow

Phoenix 22 Ashford Downs, Ashford, Co Wicklow

Detached four-bedroom, two-bathroom house presented in turnkey condition with landscaped garden within walking distance of Mount Usher Gardens and Ashford village. A 45-minute commute from Dublin via the M11/N11.

Asking €450,000

Sold €425,000

Difference -6%

Agent McDonnell Properties

14 New Abbey, Castlemartin Lodge, Kilcullen, Co Kildare

14 New Abbey, Castlemartin Lodge, Kilcullen, Co Kildare

Detached five-bedroom, five-bathroom house extending to 221.1sq m (2,380sq ft) with landscaped southeast-facing rear garden, cobblelock driveway and detached garage with electricity, set within a small development of large homes on the outskirts of Kilcullen town centre.

Asking €435,000

Sold €430,000

Difference -1%

Agent Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents

East Lodge, Castlehyde, Fermoy, Co Cork

East Lodge, Castlehyde, Fermoy, Cork

Detached three-bedroom Tudor-style lodge extending to 177.4sq m (1,909sq ft). Built in 1830 as part of the Castlehyde Estate, the property retains numerous of its original features and sits on three-quarters of an acre.

Asking €350,000

Sold €435,000

Difference 24%

Agent Paul O’Driscoll