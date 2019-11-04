What sold for about €420k in Portobello, Whitehall, D7 and Montenotte, Cork

8 Lennox Place, Portobello, Dublin 8

Stylishly renovated two up, two down with about 51sq m (549sq ft) of living space that includes a spacious kitchen with patio doors opening to a tiny back yard.

Asking: €375,000

Sold: €420,000

Difference: 12%

Agent: Owen Reilly

6 Tourmakeady Road, Whitehall, D9

Three-bedroom terraced house of about 115sq m (1,237sq ft), in need of updating with some scope to extend to the rear where there is a small walled back garden.

Asking: €425,000

Sold: €420,000

Difference: -1%

Agent: GWD

12 North King Street, Dublin 7

Pre-’63 investment property with vacant possession of a total of 145sq m (1,560sq ft) including a ground-floor retail until and three-bedroom apartment overhead.

Asking: €450,000

Sold: €425,000

Difference: -6%

Agent: DNG

2 Farleigh Place, Montenotte, Cork

Five-bedroom period house of about 181sq m (1,948sq ft) with superb views over Cork harbour from the upper windows. The house has been modernised in recent years but some period features remain.

Asking: €350,000

Sold: €420,000

Difference: 20%

Agent: Property Partners Matt Fallon

2 Little Meadow, Pottery Road, Dun Laoghaire, Co Dublin

1970s four-bedroom semi-detached with about 155sq m (1,668sq ft) of space, all in need of updating. Off-street parking and a walled back garden.

Asking: €450,000

Sold: €410,000

Difference: -9%

Agent: McNally Handy

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, October 2019