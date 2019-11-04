What sold for about €420k in Portobello, Whitehall, D7 and Montenotte, Cork
This budget bought a two-bed in D8, a D7 shop and living space, and a Georgian in Cork
8 Lennox Place in Portobello, Dublin 8 sold for 12 above its guide price
8 Lennox Place, Portobello, Dublin 8
Stylishly renovated two up, two down with about 51sq m (549sq ft) of living space that includes a spacious kitchen with patio doors opening to a tiny back yard.
Asking: €375,000
Sold: €420,000
Difference: 12%
Agent: Owen Reilly
6 Tourmakeady Road, Whitehall, Dublin 9
Three-bedroom terraced house of about 115sq m (1,237sq ft), in need of updating with some scope to extend to the rear where there is a small walled back garden.
Asking: €425,000
Sold: €420,000
Difference: -1%
Agent: GWD
12 North King Street, Dublin 7
Pre-’63 investment property with vacant possession of a total of 145sq m (1,560sq ft) including a ground-floor retail until and three-bedroom apartment overhead.
Asking: €450,000
Sold: €425,000
Difference: -6%
Agent: DNG
2 Farleigh Place, Montenotte, Cork
Five-bedroom period house of about 181sq m (1,948sq ft) with superb views over Cork harbour from the upper windows. The house has been modernised in recent years but some period features remain.
Asking: €350,000
Sold: €420,000
Difference: 20%
Agent: Property Partners Matt Fallon
2 Little Meadow, Pottery Road, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin
1970s four-bedroom semi-detached with about 155sq m (1,668sq ft) of space, all in need of updating. Off-street parking and a walled back garden.
Asking: €450,000
Sold: €410,000
Difference: -9%
Agent: McNally Handy
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, October 2019