What sold for about €400,000 in Dublin, Kildare and Sligo

From a 48sq m gate lodge in Blackrock to a 163 sq m family home in Sligo town

Abilene Lodge, Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Abilene Lodge, Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

 

Abilene Lodge, Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin

This one-bedroom early Victorian gate lodge, a protected structure, of 47.8sq m (515sq ft) was refurbished and extended in 2018 with underfloor heating and a new roof. This is a unique property off Newtownpark Avenue close to the N11, Luas and public transport options and a short distance from shopping at Cornelscourt, Carrickmines and Blackrock.

Apt 3, 1 Newbridge Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4
Apt 3, 1 Newbridge Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4

Asking: €400,000

Sold: €400,000

Difference: 0%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Blackrock

Apt 3, 1 Newbridge Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4

Three-bedroom apartment of 62.34sq m ( 671sq ft) in a period property divided into four units. It comes with gated parking for two cars to the rear of the property and is close to Sandymount village, Ballsbridge and local cafes, eateries, bars, boutiques and shops. The Aviva Stadium and Lansdowne Road station are also within walking distance. It has a management fee of €1,000 a year.

113 Oxmantown Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7
113 Oxmantown Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

Asking: €425,000

Sold: €405,000

Difference: -5%

Agent: DNG

113 Oxmantown Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

This two-bedroom, terraced house of 65.6sq m (706sq ft) is in walk-in conditionwith an open plan living and dining room and original hardwood floors and fireplaces. It is close to shops, schools, cafes, restaurants and bars and within walking distance of the Phoenix Park, Smithfield and the city centre as well as Luas and Dublin Bus links.

Bushmills, Boreen, Straffan, Co Kildare
Bushmills, Boreen, Straffan, Co Kildare

Asking: €405,000

Sold: €410,000

Difference: +1%

Agent: The Property Shop

Bushmills, Boreen, Straffan, Co Kildare

This five-bedroom detached bungalow is 147sq m (1,582sq ft) with a stone gated entrance on 1.5 acres of land just outside the village of Straffan. It has a large paddock and stable block to the rear and is close to the K Club hotel and golf resort and within a drive of Ardclough, Celbridge, Kill and the M4 and M7 motorways.

Ashdene, Strandhill Road, Sligo
Ashdene, Strandhill Road, Sligo

Asking: €500,000

Sold: €405,000

Difference: -19%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Reilly

Ashdene, Strandhill Road, Sligo

This detached, four-bedroom home of 163sq m (1,754 sq ft) has a large rear garden and garage, is within walking distance of the town centre and 7km from the seaside village of Strandhill. To the front, the property has a large lawned garden and tarmacadam drive, and is close to schools, the town’s bus and train station and local shops and amenities.

Asking: €390,000

Sold: €415,000

Difference: +6%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Draper

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register March/April 2021

