What sold for about €400,000 in Dublin, Kildare and Sligo
From a 48sq m gate lodge in Blackrock to a 163 sq m family home in Sligo town
Abilene Lodge, Newtownpark Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin
This one-bedroom early Victorian gate lodge, a protected structure, of 47.8sq m (515sq ft) was refurbished and extended in 2018 with underfloor heating and a new roof. This is a unique property off Newtownpark Avenue close to the N11, Luas and public transport options and a short distance from shopping at Cornelscourt, Carrickmines and Blackrock.
Asking: €400,000
Sold: €400,000
Difference: 0%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Blackrock
Apt 3, 1 Newbridge Avenue, Sandymount, Dublin 4
Three-bedroom apartment of 62.34sq m ( 671sq ft) in a period property divided into four units. It comes with gated parking for two cars to the rear of the property and is close to Sandymount village, Ballsbridge and local cafes, eateries, bars, boutiques and shops. The Aviva Stadium and Lansdowne Road station are also within walking distance. It has a management fee of €1,000 a year.
Asking: €425,000
Sold: €405,000
Difference: -5%
Agent: DNG
113 Oxmantown Road, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7
This two-bedroom, terraced house of 65.6sq m (706sq ft) is in walk-in conditionwith an open plan living and dining room and original hardwood floors and fireplaces. It is close to shops, schools, cafes, restaurants and bars and within walking distance of the Phoenix Park, Smithfield and the city centre as well as Luas and Dublin Bus links.
Asking: €405,000
Sold: €410,000
Difference: +1%
Agent: The Property Shop
Bushmills, Boreen, Straffan, Co Kildare
This five-bedroom detached bungalow is 147sq m (1,582sq ft) with a stone gated entrance on 1.5 acres of land just outside the village of Straffan. It has a large paddock and stable block to the rear and is close to the K Club hotel and golf resort and within a drive of Ardclough, Celbridge, Kill and the M4 and M7 motorways.
Asking: €500,000
Sold: €405,000
Difference: -19%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Reilly
Ashdene, Strandhill Road, Sligo
This detached, four-bedroom home of 163sq m (1,754 sq ft) has a large rear garden and garage, is within walking distance of the town centre and 7km from the seaside village of Strandhill. To the front, the property has a large lawned garden and tarmacadam drive, and is close to schools, the town’s bus and train station and local shops and amenities.
Asking: €390,000
Sold: €415,000
Difference: +6%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Draper
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register March/April 2021