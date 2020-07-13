What sold for about €385,000 in Kilmainham, Glenageary, Howth and Beaumont?
Five very different homes in the capital city have sold at a similar price point
415 The Old Chocolate Factory, Kilmainham Square, Dublin 8: two-bedroom apartment sold for €380,000.
415 The Old Chocolate Factory, Kilmainham Square, Dublin 8
Well-maintained, two-bedroom apartment in a popular development close to IMMA and Heuston station. Good-sized kitchen, two double bedrooms, a balcony and underground carparking.
Asking: €370,000
Sold: €384,000
Difference: 4%
Agent: HWP
3 Glenageary Court, Glenageary, Co Dublin
Three-bedroom, semi-detached house in a cul-de-sac setting, in need of refurbishment. Off-street parking and mature garden to the rear.
Asking: €360,000
Sold: €385,000
Difference: 7%
Agent: DNG
66 Park Drive Green, Castleknock, Dublin 15
Three-bedroom terraced townhouse in a development close to the village. The 84sq m house has been recently updated with new flooring and carpets. The bright livingroom leads directly to the kitchen which opens to the garden.
Asking: €385,000
Sold: €387,000
Difference: 1%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
2 Shantalla Avenue, Beaumont, Dublin 9
Spacious three-bed semi of 120sq m that’s very much of its era with its timber panelled walls, marble block fireplaces and busy carpets.
Asking: €375,000
Sold: €382,000
Difference: 2%
Agent: Sherry FitzGerald
46 Main Street, Howth, Dublin 13
Well-cared-for, three-bedroom terraced cottage in the heart of Howth village with 84sq m of living space including a good-sized kitchen leading to a long fenced garden to the rear.
Asking: €425,000
Sold: €380,000
Difference: -11%
Agent: Gallagher Quigley
Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, June 2020