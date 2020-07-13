What sold for about €385,000 in Kilmainham, Glenageary, Howth and Beaumont?

415 The Old Chocolate Factory, Kilmainham Square, Dublin 8

Well-maintained, two-bedroom apartment in a popular development close to IMMA and Heuston station. Good-sized kitchen, two double bedrooms, a balcony and underground carparking.

Asking: €370,000

Sold: €384,000

Difference: 4%

Agent: HWP

3 Glenageary Court, Glenageary, Co Dublin: Three-bedroom semi achieved a price of €385,000.

3 Glenageary Court, Glenageary, Co Dublin

Three-bedroom, semi-detached house in a cul-de-sac setting, in need of refurbishment. Off-street parking and mature garden to the rear.

Asking: €360,000

Sold: €385,000

Difference: 7%

Agent: DNG

66 Park Drive Green, Castleknock, Dublin 15: Three-bedroom townhouse sold for €387,000.

66 Park Drive Green, Castleknock, Dublin 15

Three-bedroom terraced townhouse in a development close to the village. The 84sq m house has been recently updated with new flooring and carpets. The bright livingroom leads directly to the kitchen which opens to the garden.

Asking: €385,000

Sold: €387,000

Difference: 1%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

2 Shantalla Avenue, Beaumont, Dublin 9: Three-bed semi went for €382,000.

2 Shantalla Avenue, Beaumont, Dublin 9

Spacious three-bed semi of 120sq m that’s very much of its era with its timber panelled walls, marble block fireplaces and busy carpets.

Asking: €375,000

Sold: €382,000

Difference: 2%

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

46 Main Street, Howth, Dublin 13: Three-bedroom terraced cottage achieved €380,000.

46 Main Street, Howth, Dublin 13

Well-cared-for, three-bedroom terraced cottage in the heart of Howth village with 84sq m of living space including a good-sized kitchen leading to a long fenced garden to the rear.

Asking: €425,000

Sold: €380,000

Difference: -11%

Agent: Gallagher Quigley

Prices from the Residential Property Price Register, June 2020